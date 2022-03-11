The results from Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s games in the V.I. Sports, Parks and Recreation Department’s Governmental-Industrial Co-Ed Softball League on St. Thomas. All games were played at Emile Griffith Ball Park.
Tuesday’s Results
The Life Savers 15, Law and Order 5: The Life Savers broke open a tie game with a 10-run outburst in the top of the fourth inning en route to beating Law and Order.
Sakeem Lewis belted a three-run home run and scored twice for The Life Savers. Christian Zanworth had a hit, drove in two runs and scored twice, and Maurice Powell and Christopher Borgesen each had an RBI and a run scored.
No information was available on The Life Savers’ winning pitcher. Eslton Rhymer took the loss for Law and Order, allowing 15 runs (only five earned) off 11 hits, 12 errors and six walks, with two strikeouts.
Devaughn Dowe went 3 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored for Law and Order. Keano Paris had two hits, two RBIs and a run scored, and Dene’ Dessuit had two RBIs.
Planning and Natural Resources 10, Still Mo Fire 4: Planning and Natural Resources scored three runs each in the top of the fifth and seventh innings to pull away from Still Mo Fire.
Kevin Matthews took the win for Planning and Natural Resources, allowing four runs (two earned) off three hits and 10 walks, with two strikeouts.
Geary Smith had three hits, including a home run, with two RBIs and three runs scored for Planning and Natural Resources. J’Wanni Austin had two hits and four RBIs, and Jahmoi Percival had two hits, drove in a run and scored twice.
Jerald Gooding took the loss for Still Mo Fire, allowing 10 runs off 11 hits and five walks, with four strikeouts.
Jim Bolton had two hits and scored a run for Still Mo Fire. Deveron Leonard had a hit and drove in two runs.
Wednesday’s Results
Education Department-Ritz Carlton 18, You’ve Been Served 14: Education Department-Ritz Carlton scored four runs in the top of the ninth inning to break a tie game and beat You’ve Been Served in an extra-innings slugfest.
William Lawrence got the win for Education Department-Ritz Carlton, allowing 13 runs (seven earned) off 13 hits, seven errors and two walks, with two strikeouts.
Karon Hodge had four hits with four RBIs and two runs scored for Education Department-Ritz Carlton. Lawrence had three hits, four RBIs and a run scored, and T’Quan Nisbett and Jelani Walters each had a hit and scored three runs.
Jemoi Christopher took the loss for You’ve Been Served, allowing nine runs (only three earned) off seven hits and four walks, with a strikeout.
Te’Andre Thompson had three hits with two RBIs and three runs scored for You’ve Been Served. Joshua Schorlemmer had three hits with two RBIs and a run scored, and Christopher had two hits, drove in a run and scored twice.
Office of Management and Budget 13, Lights Out 11: Office of Management and Budget scored eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to overcome a six-run deficit and beat Lights Out.
Sahil Ramchandani got the win for Office of Management and Budget, allowing 11 runs (only three earned) off 10 hits, seven errors and five walks, with seven strikeouts.
Ramchandani also had a hit, drove in two runs and scored once for Office of Management and Budget. Corey Hodge and Lucas Pascall each had two hits with an RBI and two runs scored, and Marris Hodge had a hit, one RBI and a run scored.
Michael Christian took the loss for Lights Out, allowing 13 runs (six earned) off six hits and nine walks in six innings, with a strikeout.
Micah Smith went 4 for 4, including a home run, with two RBIs and a run scored for Lights Out. Jamal Hodge had a hit with an RBI and two runs scored, and Michael Christian had a hit with an RBI and one run scored.