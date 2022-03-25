The Virgin Islands Triathlon Federation will hold “Hopping Into Spring,” a multi-sport relay race, on Sunday morning on South Side Road in St. Croix.
The relay involves two-person teams that run and bike the same course, switching off at three locations along the route — an eight-mile-long course that begins and ends at the intersection between Routes 62 and 624 at the former Café Kaleidoscope.
Participants are cautioned to use a mountain, gravel or hybrid bicycle, as the course is partially run on off-road trails.
Onsite race-day registration will be held from 6:15 a.m. to 6:45 a.m. For more information, call 340-513-2707.
— Daily News Staff