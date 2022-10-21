The Virgin Islands Triathlon Federation, aiming to attract more participants to the sport, held a youth multi-sport clinic Oct. 16 on St. Croix.
The clinic, for boys and girls ages 5-7, was held on the Good Hope Country Day School campus, and led by Stephen Swanton and Roberto Blewitt, both St. Croix triathletes who hold Level 1 coaching certification from World Triathlon.
The clinic started in the St. Croix Dolphins’ Olympic-size, 50-meter pool on the Good Hope Country Day campus, where the junior triathletes worked on things such as rounding a buoy and navigating the mass start of a race.
The clinic’s participants then moved to Good Hope Country Day’s lower field to practice the transition from the swim to the cycling portion of a triathlon, and the transition from the bike race to the running leg of a triathlon.
The clinic was held to help the junior triathletes brush up on their skills ahead of the upcoming Junior Tri V.I. Triathlon, scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 6, at Cramer’s Park on St. Croix. The junior triathlon is open to boys and girls ages 5-15. For more information or to enter, call 340-513-2707 or email theresa@vift.org.