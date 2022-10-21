The Virgin Islands Triathlon Federation, aiming to attract more participants to the sport, held a youth multi-sport clinic Oct. 16 on St. Croix.

The clinic, for boys and girls ages 5-7, was held on the Good Hope Country Day School campus, and led by Stephen Swanton and Roberto Blewitt, both St. Croix triathletes who hold Level 1 coaching certification from World Triathlon.