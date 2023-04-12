NASSAU, Bahamas — Keith Smith had plenty to be pleased about with the performance of the U.S. Virgin Islands’ athletes at the 50th CARIFTA Track and Field Championships.
Smith — president of the Virgin Islands Track and Field Federation — watched as the USVI finished seventh out of the 28 teams that competed in this year’s CARIFTA Games, which wrapped up Monday night.
And that showing — the USVI’s second straight top 10 finish in the team standings — came despite having just six athletes on the U.S. Virgin Islands team.
Smith’s daughter, St. Croix native Michelle Smith — a junior at Monteverde (Fla.) Academy — led the USVI with a pair of gold medals in the under-20 girls division, winning both the 400-meter hurdles and 800-meter run.
“Michelle did excellent in terms of winning two gold medals, which ranks her No. 1 in the world in the [under-18 division],” Keith Smith said of his daughter’s 57.69-second time in the 400-meter hurdles. “In the 800 meters, which was a very tactical race, she executed flawlessly.”
Omari Bennett was fifth in the under-20 boys octathlon and seventh in the 110-meter hurdles, and versatile under-17 girls athlete Sofia Swindell was fifth in the 100-meter hurdles and sixth in the triple jump.
Swindell was also a semifinalist in the under-17 girls 200-meter dash, and had personal bests in the 100-meter hurdles (14.30 seconds) and 200-meter dash (24.68).
Capping the USVI’s top performances in Nassau was St. Croix’s Michael Dizon-Bumann, who had a fifth-place finish in the under-20 boys 1,500-meter run.
“Bennett was actually in third place in the octathlon until the final event,” Smith said. “He did an excellent job coming fifth. … I’m very pleased with his performance.”
Akyra Joseph, who resides on St. Croix, was 12th in the under-17 girls heptathlon and had personal bests of 26.89 seconds in the 200-meter dash and 5.02 meters in the long jump.
“She was the only athlete that resides on St. Croix, everyone else resides elsewhere,” Smith said. “It’s wonderful when your homegrown athletes go elsewhere, get better facilities and are able to excel.”
Smith also said that Nicola Peters ran well and made the semifinals in the under-20 girls 100-meter dash.
“Overall, we’re very pleased with the performances of our athletes,” Smith said.
BVI 4th in 4x400 relay: The British Virgin Islands wrapped up the competition with two silver medals and a fourth-place finish in the under-20 girls 4x400-meter relay.
The quartet of Kaeylaah Liburd, Kenyatta Grate, Akeela McMaster and Ashleigh Penn ran the event in 3 minutes, 51.57 seconds.
• The under-17 girls 4x400-meter relay team, composed of Shaniah Johnson, Jah’Kyla Morton, A’Sia McMaster and Taryn Augustine ran 4:08.41 to finish sixth.
• The under-20 boys 4x400-meter relay team of Khamauri Crabbe, M’khori Crabbe, Jonathan Lynch and Mekki George was seventh in 3:18.96.