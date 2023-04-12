Smith family at CARIFTA Games

St. Croix’s Michelle Smith, center, wears one of the two gold medals she won during the 50th CARIFTA Track and Field Championships in Nassau, Bahamas. With her are her mother Mireille Smith, left, and father Keith Smith.

 Daily News photo by DEAN GREENAWAY

NASSAU, Bahamas — Keith Smith had plenty to be pleased about with the performance of the U.S. Virgin Islands’ athletes at the 50th CARIFTA Track and Field Championships.

Smith — president of the Virgin Islands Track and Field Federation — watched as the USVI finished seventh out of the 28 teams that competed in this year’s CARIFTA Games, which wrapped up Monday night.