After the COVID-19 pandemic put a hold on all interscholastic athletics in the U.S. Virgin Islands for more than a year, Andreas Bump began to worry about what that would mean for his chances of playing volleyball in college.
As it turned out, the soon-to-be graduate from Virgin Islands Montessori School didn’t have to worry too much after signing on to play on the men’s volleyball team at Colby-Sawyer College, an NCAA Division III program in New London, N.H.
“The summer going into my junior year, I started looking to play, to make it into a college,” Bump said. “I got an NCSA [Next College Student Athlete, an online college athletics recruiting service] account, and it all worked out.”
Bump, a 6-foot-1 outside hitter, last played on the Volts’ varsity boys volleyball team in the fall of 2019, as his senior season in the fall of 2020 was aborted due to the pandemic.
“I really started to take college sports seriously my junior year,” Bump said. “So I only had one season to get [video] clips to send off to colleges. Then, my senior year, the V.I. [Education and Sports, Parks and Recreation departments] put on the workouts in the bubble, so I went there and got more clips.
“So yeah, I was pretty nervous about if I would have enough clips to use to send to colleges. But through the government, I got more clips and more playing time.”
That still left Bump with a decision — focus on getting into college on the academics side, or still look for somewhere where he could play volleyball?
“My second choice was Texas Tech,” said Bump, who also earned a four-year merit scholarship to Colby-Sawyer. “But I really wanted to play volleyball, and I thought [Colby-Sawyer College] would be a better fit for me. I was looking at volleyball first and academics second.”
The men’s volleyball program at Colby-Sawyer College is only two years old, having transitioned from a club team beginning in 2018.
Since stepping up to the NCAA Division III ranks beginning in 2019 under head coach Josh Anderson, the Chargers have finished 10-16 in 2019 and 11-6 in a pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
“I have a pretty good relationship with [Anderson],” Bump said. “As soon as he reached out to me, we started talking. Then I started talking to some of [Colby-Sawyer’s] players. It was enticing. After that, it became an easy choice.”