Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy’s sailing team posted its best finish of the season over the weekend in the inaugural Azalea Bowl Regatta on the North Carolina coast.
The Volts finished fourth among the 15-school high school division at the Azalea Bowl Regatta, which concluded Sunday in Wrightsville Beach, N.C.
Virgin Islands Montessori finished the two-day regatta with a total of 94 points. John T. Hoggard High School of Wilmington, N.C., won the high school title with 48 points, trailed by Lucy Beckham High School of Mt. Pleasant, S.C. (49 points), and Christchurch (Va.) School with 73 points. Academic Magnet High School of North Charleston, S.C., was fifth with 119.
Virgin Islands Montessori’s “A” team of skipper Jackson Auchincloss and crew Amelie Zucker finished fourth in the A division with 47 points – the same as the Volts’ “B” team of skipper Finn Bell and crew Alex Cai, sailors “on loan” from Hoggard High.
In the college division, Jacksonville University’s “A” team edged Old Dominion University and UCLA by two points to win the title. Jacksonville finished with 53 points to 55 each for Old Dominion and UCLA, with ODU taking second in the tiebreaker. Rounding out the top five were North Carolina State University (67 points) and Jacksonville “B” (97 points).