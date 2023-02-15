Weston Wagner came from behind after the first leg to win the 12-15 age group division in the “You Make My Heart Race” junior duathlon Sunday on St. Croix.
The run-bike-run event was held at the Susana Ocasio Santana Park in Gallows Bay, and drew boys and girls from six different schools on the island.
Wagner was third after the half-mile run portion of the 12-15’s junior duathlon, behind first-timer Kolebert Daisley and Tristan Samuel. But Wagner made a fast run-to-bike transition, and took the lead on the three-mile bike ride.
Wagner would increase his lead over the final leg – a one-mile run – and win the race by more than a minute over Samuel and Daisley. Olivia Locher was fourth overall and the first female finisher.
In the other age-group divisions:
X In the 9-11 age group, Sage Weiss also came from behind after the opening leg to take top honors. Hudson Mirocha, the leader after the opening ½-mile run, finished second and Emma Whitworth was third overall and the top female finisher.
X In the 7-8 age group, Dane Whitworth led from start to finish in the ¼-mile run, ½-mile bike ride and ½-mile run to win the division. Wyatt Jarrin finished second, and Ian Bouzianis was third. Caitlin Kuczynski was the top female finisher, coming in fifth overall.
X In the 5-6 division, Emmitt Moore, a third-place finisher in last year’s junior duathlon, won the division this year by cutting more than 30 seconds off last year’s time. Hadley Whitforth, the top female finisher, was second and Jeremy Westby third.
The final event of Junior Tri VI’s fall/spring season – the Grand Finale Junior Triathlon -- will be held May 7 at Cramer’s Park on St. Croix. The event is open to boys and girls ages 5-15. Flotation devices are available for beginner swimmers. For more information, call 340-513-2707.