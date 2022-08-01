St. Croix native Tamara Walcott topped her own world record in the deadlift on Saturday, posting a lift of 639 pounds during the American Pro powerlifting competition in Manassas, Va.

The 38-year-old Walcott bested the former World Raw Powerlifting Federation of 636 pounds, which she set on Sept. 25, 2021. She had an even heavier lift, 641 pounds, in Ohio on March 6, but that mark is not recognized by the WRPF.