St. Croix native Tamara Walcott topped her own world record in the deadlift on Saturday, posting a lift of 639 pounds during the American Pro powerlifting competition in Manassas, Va.
The 38-year-old Walcott bested the former World Raw Powerlifting Federation of 636 pounds, which she set on Sept. 25, 2021. She had an even heavier lift, 641 pounds, in Ohio on March 6, but that mark is not recognized by the WRPF.
At the American Pro competition, a two-day event held at the Salisbury Center, Walcott opened with a lift of 606 pounds, then cleared 639 pounds on her second attempt. However, all three judges ruled that Walcott had not cleared on her second lift.
“I didn’t feel defeated because I knew I had it in me,” Walcott told ESPN. “As soon as I found out what needed to be corrected, I was able to regroup. I knew what I needed to fix.”
After making an adjustment, Walcott cleared 639 pounds successfully — and officially broke her own world record — on her third and final lift.
“I feel good,” said Walcott, who was mobbed by friends, family members and fellow competitors after completing her world-record lift. “At the end of the day, this is so much bigger than myself. Powerlifting is new to me. A lot of people I have been standing in this room with have been lifting all their lives. I just started four years ago.
“To come into a sport where people have been training for so many years and to be at the top, I don’t think I’m there by luck. I think I’m there by faith because this is so much bigger than me, and I’m sharing this win with everybody.”
