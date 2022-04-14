Powerlifter Tamara Walcott has found her calling, but has yet to find a limit to the amount of weight she can move, and videos of her shattering world records have been lighting up social media and inspiring people around the globe.
“Every competition, I’m like, this is my last competition. But I haven’t hit my ceiling yet. I’m still excelling, I’m still moving up in weight every training session,” Walcott said in an interview with The Daily News.
Born and raised on St. Croix, Walcott, 38, went to Alfredo Andrews Elementary School, Woodson Junior High School, and Central High School.
While she was athletic — playing basketball and volleyball, and competed in the shot put on the Caribs’ track and fielkd team — “I was always the last to be picked on a team,” Walcott said, and there was “no inkling at all that I would be lifting.”
Walcott set a new world record of 641 pounds in the deadlift on March 6 in Ohio, breaking her own previous record of 636 pounds set last September.
To put her accomplishments in perspective, “the last world record that I broke in powerlifting, I took it from a person who retired 10 years ago,” Walcott said.
Her next record attempt is scheduled for the end of the year, and the goal “is to take their other two titles from them, which have been sitting there for 11 years.”
Walcott is entering her fourth year of competition, and is still relatively new to powerlifting. “I wouldn’t be here without my coach,” Walcott said.
Daniel Fox has helped give Walcott the technique and form that she’s known for in the powerlifting community, but it is Walcott who worked hard for the strength she has today.
A painful divorce and weight gain to about 450 pounds motivated Walcott to take time for herself and start exercising, and she said going to the gym afforded more flexibility for her busy schedule than joining a team sports league.
“This goal has definitely been just to kind of empower myself and take control of my life,” Walcott said.
Her ability to lift astounding amounts of weight motivated Walcott to train even harder and start competing for world records.
“When I first started lifting years ago, I remember being in the gym at like 10 o’ clock at night, and my friends are like, ‘You want to go to Cheesecake Factory?’” Walcott said. “Not everyone’s going to see your goal or understand your dream,” but regardless of how it might sound to others, “do not give up. Keep watering your seed.”
Before she started lifting, the five-foot, five-inch tall Walcott was a size 28, and she has dropped to around a size 14 to 16 while packing on muscle.
She now weighs 279 pounds and can lift more than double her own body weight, “so my physique has changed a lot.”
While she never met her father, Renard Godfrey Joseph, he was a professional boxer from the Virgin Islands who traveled around the world for competitions.
And Walcott said that her grandmother and family matriarch Vivian Marshall-Lang, who worked for most of her life at the Buccaneer Hotel and died in 2017, is a major source of motivation.
On competition days, she focuses on memories of her grandmother and “I don’t really hear the audience, I don’t see the audience, it’s just me and that weight,” she said.
At one point when her grandmother was in hospice and could no longer walk, Walcott was the only family member who could lift her.
“There’s so much emotions running through me, and I feel like she’s there with me as I deadlift,” Walcott said. “I don’t even think about the weight on the bar, it’s just all the things I’m doing it for.”
Walcott lives in Maryland and travels around the country for competitions, and also works full-time as a property manager for Avalon Bay Communities, with employers who are “so, so supportive” of her powerlifting, as well as sponsor Rowdy Energy Company.
Daughter Masjahlee, 15, and son Bryce, 9, are two of her biggest fans, and when she started lifting Bryce would often tell school friends that “my mom’s stronger than your dad,” Walcott said. “They’re both into new schools this year so it’s been a rollercoaster for them as well, mommy always being on TV, mommy always breaking these world records.”
Walcott’s media appearances include an interview on “The Ellen Show,” and her videos have garnered millions of views on TikTok.
People from all walks of life have found inspiration in her success, and Walcott said a woman told her excitedly that, “I’m going to write that book, and finish that book, because of you,” and divorced single dads have reached out and let her know her story “resonates with me too.”
Walcott said she has learned how to push past limitations, and “I am so glad all this happened and I forced myself, and I worked hard to prove to myself that the impossible is possible because my daughter is an artist.”
While her daughter is talented in music and drawing, “the old Tamara was like, ‘Come on, you want to be a nurse, a doctor,’” Walcott said. “The new mom is able to pour into her and inspire her and say, ‘Yeah, you want to work for Pixar? We are going to make that happen.’”
As far as the future, Walcott said she’s inspired by 69-year-old Ellen Stein, who is still squatting over 300 pounds.
“I’m going to go as far as it takes me, as far as I can get,” Walcott said.
She’s rolling out a new campaign called “Women in Powerlifting,” focusing on the complexities facing women in the sport, and “why people should encourage their girls to be strong, and to do strength sports and to not be ashamed of it,” Walcott said.
For more information, visit Tamarawalcott.com.