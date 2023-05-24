The Women’s Coalition of St. Croix will hold its 39th Women’s Race in early June as a hybrid race, with entrants able to compete either virtually or in person on St. Croix.
The virtual Women’s Race will be held June 2-3, with entrants having two days to complete a two-mile road race and post their time online by 11:59 p.m. Atlantic Time June 3.
The in-person race will be held the afternoon of Sunday, June 4, with the Women’s Race course winding through the streets of Frederiksted beginning at 4:45 p.m.
The Women’s Race is – as the event’s name implies – open to only women and girls. The registration fee is $20 for women; girls age 13 and under can register for free.
Online pre-registration will run through June 3 on the WCSC’s website at www.wcstx.org, with in-person registration sessions scheduled for May 27 and June 3 at sites to be determined.
For more information, visit the WCSC’s website or social media pages on Facebook and Twitter (@WCSTX), on Instagram (@wcstxvi) or YouTube (youtube.com/wcstx), or call 340-773-9272.