TORTOLA — Inclement weather brought on by Tropical Storm Earl forced the postponement of two major sporting events Sunday on the British Virgin Islands.
The Labor Day Races, a five-race card scheduled for the Ellis Thomas Downs race track, and the Rotary Club of Tortola $20,000 grand raffle that was to be drawn during the event, were both put on hold because of the weather.
In addition, the start of the BVI Cricket Association’s Nations Cup tournament, which had six teams entered for the Twenty20 event, was postponed.
“We regrettably have to announce that due to circumstances with cancelation of flights out of Puerto Rico, our jockeys won’t be able to make it,” British Virgin Islands Horseracing Association president Lesmore Smith told The Daily News. “Along with the with the inclement weather, we’re also seeing presently around us right now on Tortola, I assume that is the same weather that is traversing off Puerto Rico, that caused the flight cancelations.”
Smith said an announcement on a new date for the races, probably around the middle of the month, will be made after meetings with the different stakeholders, including the horse owners from St. Thomas and Tortola.
“For now, we do apologize for any inconvenience, but God knows best, he’s in control and we will continue to respect his wishes,” Smith said. “Everything was set for today. Every single thing. And everybody’s calling me like rainfall.”
The Nation’s Cup tournament was to kick off Sunday with the British Virgin Islands taking on St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The tournament will be held at the Greenland Cricket Ground through Nov. 6, with teams also from Dominica, Grenana, Guyana and Jamaica participating.