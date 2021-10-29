Oct. 22 Results Junior League Softball
Going Places 5, Ain’t No Vibes 3: Elisha Ramirez drove in a pair of runs and Aleah Mann threw a three-hitter and scored twice as Going Places won over Ain’t No Vibes at Joseph Aubain Ballpark on St. Thomas.
Mann got the win, allowing three earned runs while striking out five in five innings.
Ramirez and Mann had the only hits for Going Places, which took advantage of seven walks by Ain’t No Vibes pitchers.
Shaquilla Lewis took the loss for Ain’t No. Vibes, allowing three runs and six walks while striking out seven in four innings.
Junior League Baseball
Saints U15 5, Truce 3: Despite being held hitless, the Saints took advantage of seven walks to pull out a win over Truce at D.C. Canegata Ballpark on St. Croix.
Jelani Coggins took the win for the Saints, allowing two runs off a hit and four walks in three innings, with four strikeouts. Derek Morales got the save, allowing an unearned run off two walks in two innings, with four strikeouts.
Vern Frett took the loss for the Truth, allowing three runs off four walks in 1/3rd of an inning.
Coggins drove in two runs, and Tyrone Lake scored twice for the Saints.
Moise Rogers had the lone hit for the Truth, and scored a run.
Respect 9, Integrity 8 (6 innings): Respect scored twice in the top of the sixth inning, then held on to beat Integrity.
Luis Sotomayor got the win for Respect, allowing two runs off one hit and three walks in one innings, with one strikeout. Thomas Corcino got the save, with one walk and one strikeout in the sixth.
Kibwe Belle Jr. took the loss for Integrity, allowing three runs off two hits and a walk in 1 2/3rd inning, with one strikeout.
Corcino also drove in three runs for Respect, with Januelle Morales getting three hits and scoring twice. Klenyel Titus scored three runs.
Akyri Kirwan drove in two runs and scored a run, and D’Mauri Richardson and Roquan Samuel each scored two runs for Integrity.
Oct. 23 Results Junior Softball League
Ain’t No Vibes 13, Good Vibes 1: Jaimia Cochrane nearly threw a one-hitter while her Ain’t No Vibes teammates took advantage of seven walks to beat Good Vibes at Joseph Aubain Ballpark.
Cochrane gave up an unearned run off one hit and two walks in four innings, with four strikeouts. She also had a hit and scored twice.
Nyajah Allahar took the loss for Good Vibes, allowing nine unearned runs off two hits and six walks in two innings, with two strikeouts.
Leah George had a hit, drove in two runs and scored twice for Ain’t No. Vibes.
Allysa Brady had the lone hit for Good Vibes, and scored the team’s lone run in the top of the first inning.
Going Places 13, All The Way 9: Going Places broke loose for seven runs in the final inning to rally from a three-run deficit and beat All The Way.
Dirajah O’Reilly got the win in relief for Going Places, allowing four unearned runs off two hits in 2 2/3rd innings, with five strikeouts.
Sapphire Cruz took the loss for All The Way, giving up four runs off four walks in 2/3rds of an inning, with one strikeout.
Aleah Mann went 3 for 3 with four RBIs and two runs scored for Going Places. Rashani Sackey scored three runs, and Jada James and Elisha Ramirez scored two runs each.
Joemyrah Cledenin had a two-RBI double and scored twice for All The Way. Sapphire Cruz, Gabriela Robinson and Jahniya Williams scored two runs each.
All The Way 12, Good Vibes 2: Mekaela Richardson threw a one-hitter and Gabriela Robinson had two hits, drove in three runs and scored twice as All The Way downed Good Vibes.
Richardson gave up two runs and three walks, while striking out one in four innings.
Sapphire Cruz also had two hits and scored a run, and Rashell Machuca scored twice and drove in a run for All The Way.
Nia Francis took the loss for Good Vibes, allowing 10 runs off three hits and four walks in 2 1/3rd innings, with five strikeouts.
Allysa Brady had the lone hit for Good Vibes, driving in a run.
Junior Baseball League
Dream Chasers 10, Saints U15s 5: Glen Maduro III threw a three-hitter and Yullian Solano had two hits and two RBIs as Dream Chasers routed the Saints at D.C. Canegata Ballpark.
Maduro allowed all five runs in the top of the third, giving up six walks while striking out five. He also had a hit, drove in a run and scored twice.
Jayden Lawrence also scored twice and drove in a run for Dream Chasers.
Tyrone Lake took the loss for the Saints, allowing seven runs off three hits and seven walks in two innings, with four strikeouts. He also had one hit.
Giovanni Ramirez drove in three runs for the Saints.
Saints 15Us 18, Integrity 5: Raynaldo Corcino overcame a rough start to get the win as the Saints pounded out 17 hits in beating Integrity.
Corcino allowed five runs in the bottom of the first inning, but got the win thanks to a six-run outburst by the Saints in the top of the second. He allowed two hits and four walks in two innings.
Tyrone Lake went 4 for 5 with five RBIs and three runs scored for the Saints, and Jacob Turnbull went 4 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored. D’lani Charles had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Akyri Kirway took the loss for Integrity, allowing 12 runs off 11 hits and six walks in 3 1/3 innings, with two strikeouts.
Jaden Sibilly had a hit and drove in a run, Sekai Pinney had a hit and scored a run, and Ajai Thomas had an RBI and scored a run for Integrity.
Truce 13, Respect 5: Nehkai Nibbs went 3 for 3 as Truce overcame an early five-run deficit to beat Respect.
Nibbs also drove in two runs and scored three times for Truce, which pounded out 10 hits against Respect.
K’Nard Callendar got the win in relief for Truce, throwing 3 1/3 innings of no-hit ball after coming in for starter Devonte Freeman with two outs in the top of the first.
Vern Frett had two hits and drove in three runs, while Dehlani Simon added two hits, drove in a run and scored twice for Truce.
Jahdiel Bermudez took the loss for Respect, allowing nine runs off six hits and four walks in 2 1/3rd innings, with four strikeouts.
Jahi Garcia and Na-Jaii Hospedales each had one hit, drove in a run and scored for Respect.
Dream Chasers 18, Respect 7: Dream Chasers put together two big innings to pull away from Respect.
Tied 5-all after the first inning, Dream Chasers scored seven runs in the bottom of the second and six more in the third.
Ly’Dale Brathwaite got the win in relief for Dream Chasers, allowing two runs off four hits and two walks in 2 2/3rd innings, with five strikeouts.
Glen Maduro III had two hits — including a home run — and four RBIs with three runs scored for Dream Chasers.
Jose Carmona took the loss for Respect, allowing 12 runs off nine hits and four walks in two innings, with four strikeouts.
Na-Jaii Hospedales had a hit, drove in two runs and scored a run for Respect.
Senior Baseball League
Aces 13, Saints 23Us 5: The Aces pulled ahead early, then staved off a late Saints rally to win.
Jose Morales Jr. got the win for the Aces, allowing five runs off five hits and three walks in 3 2/3rd innings, with five strikeouts.
Morales also had two hits and drove in three runs and scored twice for the Aces, which finished with 11 hits total.
Marquis Christian also had two hits, with two RBIs and a run scored, and Adanskee Henry Jr. and Massiah Rosario each had two hits with an RBI and two runs scored.
Oscary Lopez took the loss for the Saints, allowing four runs off two hits and three walks in one inning.
Rasheed Knight had two hits and scored a run for the Saints.
Oct. 24 Results Senior Baseball League
Aces 8, Dreamers 7: The Aces rallied with a four-run outburst in the top of the sixth innings, then held on to beat the Dreamers at D.C. Canegata Ballpark.
Jahneal Armstrong got the win in relief for the Aces, allowing an unearned run and two walks in one inning, with two strikeouts. Massiah Rosario got the save, striking out the final batter to end the Dreamers’ rally.
Marquis Christian had two hits, drove in two runs and scored twice for the Aces.
Alijah Cammie took the loss for the Dreamers, giving up a run off two walks in the top of the sixth.
Anthony Henry had two hits, drove in a run and scored a run for the Aces. Kevin Nicholas had a hit with two RBIs and a run scored.
Saints 23U 8, Dreamers 5: The Saints took command early, scoring in every inning in beating the Dreamers at D.C. Canegata Ballpark.
Marquise Sexius got the win for the Saints, allowing four runs off three hits and six walks in 4-plus innings, with five strikeouts. Rasheed Knight took the save, giving up an unearned run and two walks in the top of the fifth, with one strikeout.
Sexius also had one of the Saints’ two hits and scored twice. Chequan Chandler had a hit, drove in a run and scored a run.
Alijah Cammie took the loss for the Dreamers, allowing four runs off one hit and two walks in one inning, with one strikeout.
Mackeel Rodgers Jr. had a hit, drove in two runs and scored a run for the Dreamers.