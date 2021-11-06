Oct. 28 Results Junior Softball League
Ain’t No Vibes 17, All The Way 15: Ain’t No Vibes scored five runs in the top of the fourth inning, then stopped a rally by All The Way in the bottom half of the inning to win at Joseph Aubain Ballpark on St. Thomas.
Shaquilla Lewis got the win in relief for Ain’t No Vibes, allowing six runs off three hits in 1 1/3 innings, with four strikeouts. She also had a hit, drove in a run and scored twice.
Sapphire Cruz took the loss for All The Way, allowing 17 runs (but only 1 earned run, thanks to 11 errors) off eight hits and six walks in 3 2/3 innings, with three strikeouts. She also had a hit, drove in two runs and scored a run.
Amyia Greaves had two hits, two RBIs and scored twice for Ain’t No Vibes, with ShaKevia adding two hits, one RBI and four runs scored.
Rashell Machuca had a two-RBI triple and scored three runs for All The Way, with Samaya Cruz adding a hit, driving in a run and scoring a run.
Oct. 29 Results Junior Softball League
Good Vibes 12, Going Places 6: Good Vibes rallied from a six-run deficit in the top of the first inning to beat Going Places at D.C. Canegata Ballpark on St. Croix.
Aleah Mann got the win in relief for Good Vibes, throwing a no-hit shutout with eight strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings after starter Nia Francis was tagged for six runs off nine walks in the top of the first.
Tyssanne Lake took the loss for Going Places, allowing all 12 runs off two hits and eight walks, with five strikeouts.
Mann also had a hit, drove in four runs and scored twice for Good Vibes, with Mikaila Rodgers adding a hit, driving in a run and scoring once. Dyarra Peters had two RBIs and scored twice.
Dirajah O’Reilly drove in a run and scored for Going Places, with Na’Carra Estick driving in a run.
Ain’t No Vibes 12, All The Way 7: Ain’t No Vibes won its second straight over All The Way by scoring four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning at Joseph Aubain Ballpark.
Jaimia Cochrane got the win in relief for Ain’t No Vibes, giving up five runs off three hits and two walks in five innings, with nine strikeouts. She also had a hit, drove in a run and scored three times.
MeKaela Richardson took the loss for All The Way, allowing six unearned runs off five hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings, with two strikeouts.
JKoia Percival had a hit, drove in a run and scored once for Ain’t No Vibes, with Yemeli Rodriguez scoring once and driving in two runs, and Shaquilla Lewis and Chelani Telemaque each scoring twice and driving in a run.
Jahniya Williams had a hit, drove in a run and scored once for All The Way, with Samaya Cruz adding a hit and an RBI.
Oct. 30 Results Junior Softball League
Going Places 11, Good Vibes 9: Going Places took the lead early, then held off Good Vibes’ rally to split their weekend series at D.C. Canegata Ballpark.
Jayla Brown got the win for Going Places, allowing eight runs off two hits and six walks in 1 1/3 innings, with two strikeouts. Dirajah O’Reilly got the save, holding Good Vibes to one run off one hit in 1 2/3 innings, with one strikeout.
JahLaiyah Hendrickson took the loss for Good Vibes, allowing seven runs off two hits and four walks in 1/3rd innings as part of a 10-run outburst in the bottom of the first.
Elisha Ramirez had a hit, drove in a run and scored a run for Going Places, with Rashani Sackey also getting a hit, driving in a run and scoring twice.
Nia Francis had two hits and drove in two runs for Good Vibes, with Mikaila Rodgers adding a hit, driving in two runs and scoring a run.
All The Way 12, Ain’t No Vibes 11: All The Way avoided a weekend sweep of its series with Ain’t No Vibes by scoring four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning at Joseph Aubain Ballpark.
Joeniah Cledinen got the win in relief for All The Way, allowing three runs off five hits and two walks in two innings. She also had a hit, drove in a run and scored twice.
Alahya Jackson took the loss for Ain’t No Vibes, allowing eight runs off four hits and two walks in three innings, with two strikeouts.
Rashell Machuca had a three-RBI triple and scored three times for All The Way, with Sapphire Cruz adding a hit, driving in a run and scoring twice.
Jaimia Cochrane had three hits, drove in two runs and scored twice for Ain’t No Vibes, with JKoia Percival adding two hits and scoring twice.
Junior Baseball League
Truce 12, Dream Chasers 1: Truce took command early in winning against the Dream Chasers at Lionel Roberts Stadium on St. Thomas.
Vern Frett got the win for Truce, allowing the lone run off three hits and three walks, with nine strikeouts. He also drove in a run and scored twice.
Israel Matthew took the loss for Dream Chasers, allowing five runs off two hits and four walks in one inning, with one strikeout.
K’Nard Callendar had two hits and three RBIs with three runs scored for Truce, with Dehlani Simon adding three hits, driving in a run and scoring twice.
Glen Maduro III had a hit and scored the lone run for Dream Chasers, coming in on Roshard Lewis’ RBI single in the top of the fourth inning.
Saints U15 21, Respect 2: The Saints put on a run-scoring show in beating Respect, opening with a nine-run first inning and scoring from there at D.C. Canegata Ballpark.
O’Shea James got the win for Saints U15, allowing five runs off two hits and three walks in two innings,, with three strikeouts. He also scored three runs.
Jose Carmona took the loss for Respect, giving up 13 runs off eight hits – including three home runs — and four walks in one-plus innings, with one strikeout.
Tyrone Lake had two hits, including a homer, and four RBIs and two runs scored for Saints U15.
D’lani Charles also had a home run among his two hits, with three RBIs and three runs scored. Jacob Turnbull also homered among his two hits, with two runs scored and an RBI.
Jelani Coggins had two hits and three RBIs, with two runs scored, and Raynaldo Corcino had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Na-Jaii Hospedales had a hit and drove in two runs for Respect, with Jahdiel Bermudez adding a hit, driving in a run and scoring a run.
Senior Baseball League
Saints U23 11, Aces 7: The Saints U23s had four players with two or more hits in beating the Aces at D.C. Canegata Ballpark.
Keon John took the win for Saints U23, allowing five runs off eight hits in two innings, with three strikeouts.
Shavique Peters got the loss for the Aces, giving up eight runs off eight hits and four walks in 2 2/3 innings, with four strikeouts.
John also had three hits and three RBIs with two runs scored for Saints U23. Oscar Rodriguez had two hits, two RBIs and a run scored, Fernando Joseph had two hits, drove in a run and scored twice, and Rasheed Knight had two hits and scored a run.
Jose Morales Jr. had three hits, drove in a run and scored a run for the Aces, with Adanskee Henry Jr. adding two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Dreamers 12, Aces 4: The Dreamers broke a tie ballgame by erupting for eight runs in the top of the fifth inning to beat the Aces at D.C. Canegata Ballpark.
Mackeel Rodgers Jr. took the win in relief for the Dreamers, throwing a one-hit shutout over three innings, with three walks and seven strikeouts. He also had a hit, drove in a run and scored three times.
Jose Morales Jr. got the loss for the Aces, allowing six runs off three hits and four walks in four-plus innings, with 10 strikeouts.
Kevin Nicholas had two hits, drove in three runs and scored twice for the Dreamers, with Anthony Henry adding two hits, two RBIs and a run scored.
Shavique Peters had a hit and drove in a run for the Aces.
Oct. 31 Results Junior Baseball League
Truce 18, Integrity 4: Truce built a big lead over the first two innings, scoring 17 runs, then cruised to a win over Integrity at Lionel Roberts Stadium.
Anerae Mason took the win for Truce, allowing four runs off two hits and two walks, with six strikeouts. He also had two hits, two RBIs and scored a run.
Jaden Sibilly got the loss for Integrity, allowing 16 runs off 13 hits and two walks in 1 2/3 innings, with one strikeout.
K’Nard Callendar had three hits, scored three runs and drove in a run for Truce, which finished with 16 hits. Nehkai Nibbs had two hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. LeSean George had two hits, three RBIs and a run scored. Ajai Larcheveaux added two hits and two RBIs, with a run scored.
Kibwe Belle Jr. had a hit and drove in a run for Integrity, with Caheal Turnbull also getting a hit and scoring a run.
Saints U15 6, Respect 3: The Saints U15s had to hold off a late rally to beat Respect at D.C. Canegata Ballpark.
Kineil Stevens got the win for Saints U15, throwing a one-hit shutout over three innings, with one walk and three strikeouts. He also scored two runs.
Thomas Corcino took the loss for Respect, giving up four runs off two hits and five walks in 1 2/3 innings, with one strikeout.
David Allahar III had a hit and scored twice for Saints U15, with Raynaldo Corcino adding a hit.
Klenyel Titus had the lone hit for Respect.
Senior Baseball League
Dreamers 11, Saints U23 10: The Dreamer scored three runs in the top of the fourth to take the lead, then stopped a rally by Saints U23 to win at D.C. Canegata Ballpark.
Kevin Nicholas got the win in relief for the Dreamers, allowing two runs off one hit and one walk in two innings, with six strikeouts. He also had a hit, drove in a run and scored twice.
Marquise Sexius took the loss, allowing three runs off one hit and three walks in one inning, with two strikeouts. He also had a hit and scored three runs.
Anthony Henry had two hits, drove in two runs and scored twice for the Dreamers.
Keon John had two hits, three RBIs and scored twice for Saints U23, with Garvin Douglas adding two hits, along with driving in a run and scoring once.
Pride 6, Legacy 4: No other information was available on the game played at Lionel Roberts Stadium.