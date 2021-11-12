Nov. 5 Results Junior Softball League
Good Vibes 10, Going Places 8: Good Vibes held off a late five-run rally by Going Places to win at D.C. Canegata Ballpark on St. Croix.
Nyajah Allahar went the distance for the win for Good Vibes, allowing eight runs (only two of them earned) off three hits and five walks in three innings, with four strikeouts.
Kaylee Corcino took the loss for Going Places, allowing three runs off five walks in 2/3rds of an inning, with one strikeout.
Mikaila Rodgers had a hit, drove in two runs and scored twice for Good Vibes, with Aleah Mann adding one hit, two RBIs and a run scored. O’Marah Donovan also scored twice.
Dirajah O’Reilly had a hit, drove in a run and scored two runs for Going Places, with Elisha Ramirez adding a hit and scoring twice. Rashani Sackey also had a hit.
Ain’t No Vibes 11, All The Way 9: Ain’t No Vibes overcame an early deficit with three big innings to beat All The Way at Joseph Aubain Ballpark on St. Thomas.
Alahya Jackson got the win for Ain’t No Vibes, allowing five runs off two hits and two walks in three innings, with three strikeouts. Jaimia Cochrane got the save, giving up just one run off two hits and one walk in three innings, with four strikeouts.
Joeneah Clendinen took the loss for All The Way, giving up seven runs off five hits and three walks in two innings.
Shaquilla Lewis had two hits, drove in a run and scored twice for Ain’t No Vibes, with Yemeli Rodriguez adding two hits and scoring twice. Jackson also had a hit and drove in two runs, and ShaKevia had a hit and scored twice.
Rashell Machuca had two hits and scored twice for All The Way, with Joemyra Clendinen adding a hit and driving in two runs. Sapphire Cruz had a hit, drove in a run and scored three times, and Gabriela Robinson had a hit and scored three times.
Junior Baseball League
Saints U15s 8, Respect 7: The Saints withstood a four-run rally by Respect in the top of the fourth inning to win at D.C. Canegata Ballpark.
D’lani Charles got the win for the Saints, allowing three unearned runs off one hit and three walks in three innings, with six strikeouts. Tyrone Lake got the save, getting the final out on a strikeout.
Jose Carmona took the loss for Respect, allowing eight runs off four hits and four walks in three innings, with three strikeouts.
Charles also had two hits, drove in two runs and scored twice for the Saints, with Lake and Raynaldo Corcino each adding a hit and scoring twice. Derek Morales also scored two runs.
Na-Jaii Hospedales went 2 for 2 with an RBI and two runs scored for Respect, with Jahi Garcia driving in two runs and Jequan Weste getting a hit and driving in a run.
Senior Baseball League
Dreamers 9, Saints U23s 8: The Dreamers stopped a Saints rally in the top of the fifth inning to take the win at D.C. Canegata Ballpark.
Mackeel Rodgers Jr. took the win in relief for the Dreamers, allowing four runs off seven hits in three innings, with three strikeouts.
Rasheed Knight took the loss for the Saints, giving up nine runs off eight hits and three walks in three innings, with four strikeouts.
Rodgers and Anthony Henry had two hits each for the Dreamers, with Henry driving in a run and scoring twice and Rodgers scoring once. Dariel Acosta had a hit, scored once and drove in three runs, and Carlos Morales had a hit and scored twice.
Three players — Marquise Sexius, Rey Rodriguez and Oscary Lopez Almonte — had two hits each for the Saints, with Sexius scoring three runs, Rodriguez scoring twice and driving in a run, and Almonte adding an RBI.
Nov. 6 Results Junior Softball League
All The Way 18, Ain’t No Vibes 7: All The Way completed a split of its weekend series with Ain’t No Vibes with a win at Joseph Aubain Ballpark.
Mekaela Richardson got the win for All The Way, allowing seven runs off four hits and six walks in six innings, with three strikeouts.
Shaquilla Lewis took the loss for Ain’t No Vibes, giving up six runs off two hits and two walks in two innings, with two strikeouts.
Rashell Machuca had three hits with two RBIs and five runs scored for All The Way, with Samaya Cruz going 3 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Jahniya Williams added a hit, driving in a run and scoring once, and Sapphire Cruz had a hit and scored twice.
Yemeli Rodriguez went 2 for 2 with a run scored for Ain’t No Vibes, with Jayla Smith adding a hit and scoring twice. ShaKevia Greaves had a hit and scored a run.
Junior Baseball League
Dream Chasers 12, Integrity 4: The Dream Chasers put together three big innings to break a 4-4 tie and beat Integrity at Lionel Roberts Stadium on St. Thomas.
Shavor Hart got the win in relief for Dream Chasers, throwing a one-hit shutout over the final three innings, with one strikeout.
Sekai Pinney took the loss for Integrity, allowing six runs off three hits and three walks in 2 2/3 innings, with two strikeouts.
Jayden Lawrence had two hits with three RBIs and two runs scored for Dream Chasers, with Ki’Mani Thomas adding a hit, driving in a run and scoring twice. Nykori Lewis drove in a run and scored twice, and Glen Maduro III had a hit and scored twice.
Jaden Sibilly and Kibwe Belle Jr. each had a hit for Integrity, with Akouri Kirwan driving in a run.
Dream Chasers 8, Truce 6: The Dream Chasers won their second game of the day at Lionel Roberts Stadium, overcoming a three-run deficit with a six-run inning in the top of the fourth to beat Truce.
Glen Maduro III took the win for Dream Chasers, allowing six runs off five hits and two walks in five innings, with seven strikeouts.
Moise Rogers got the loss in relief for Truce, giving up three runs off three hits and a walk in two innings, with three strikeouts.
Roshard Lewis went 2 for 2 with three RBIs for Dream Chasers, with Selden Samuel Jr. adding a hit, driving in two runs and scoring once. Ly’Dale Brathwaite had a hit, drove in a run and scored twice, and Jayden Lawrence had a hit, drove in a run and scored once.
Vern Frett had two hits and three RBIs for Truce, with Nehkai Nibbs adding a hit, driving in two runs and scoring three times. Rogers also had a hit and drove in a run.
Senior Baseball League
Legacy 5, Pride 0: Legacy blanked Pride on a four-hit shutout at Lionel Roberts Stadium. No other information was available on the game.
Nov. 7 Results Junior Baseball League
Truce 12, Integrity 11: Truce scored three times in the bottom of the sixth inning at Lionel Roberts Stadium to edge Integrity for its first win of the weekend.
Devonte Freeman took the win in relief for Truce, allowing two runs off one hit and three walks in 2 2/3 innings, with six strikeouts.
Kibwe Belle Jr. got the loss in relief for Integrity, giving up two runs off three hits in 2/3rd innings, with one strikeout.
K’Nard Callendar had three hits, drove in two runs and scored a run for Truce, with Jordan Fleming and Nehkai Nibbs getting two hits and scoring two runs each. Nibbs also drove in a run, and Dehlani Simon had an RBI and scored twice.
D’Mauri Richardson and Kerry Harrigan Jr. each had a hit and an RBI for Integrity, with Richardson also scoring twice. Belle also had a hit and scored twice, and Keshawn Callwood Jr. scored twice.
Senior Baseball League
Legacy 9, Pride 1: Legacy completed a sweep of its weekend series against Pride at Lionel Roberts Stadium. No other information was available on the game.