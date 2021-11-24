Nov. 20 Results Junior Baseball League
Dream Chasers 13, Integrity 11: Dream Chasers broke a 10-all tie with three runs in the top of the sixth inning, then held on to beat Integrity at the Kirwan Terrace Ballpark on St. Thomas.
Jayden Lawrence got the win in relief for Dream Chasers, allowing one run off one hit in 1-2/3 innings, with three strikeouts.
Starter Malcom Commodore allowed two runs off two hits and a walk in two innings, with three strikeouts; middle reliever Nazari George then was tagged for eight runs off four hits and seven walks in 2-1/3 innings, with two strikeouts.
Relief pitcher Jaden Sibilly took the loss for Integrity, giving up three runs off one hit and two walks in 2-plus innings, with four strikeouts.
Starter Akouri Kirwan was tagged for seven runs off six hits and five walks in 21/3 innings, with four strikeouts; middle reliever Kibwe Belle Jr. then allowed three runs off two hits and three walks in 1-2/3 innings, with three strikeouts.
Israel Matthew had two hits and drove in three runs for Dream Chasers, with Glen Maduro III adding two hits — including a home run — driving in two runs and scoring three times.
Nykori Lewis had one hit, drove in a run and scored twice; and Terrence Livisay Jr. had a hit, drove in a run and scored once.
Belle went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored for Integrity, and Akiri Kirwan was 2 for 2, driving in a run and scoring a run.
Akouri Kirwan, D’Mauri Richardson and Andre Matthew all scored two runs each.
Senior Baseball League
Dreamers 9, Aces 5: The Dreamers put together three big innings early — three runs in the top of the first and second innings, and two more runs in the top of the third — in defeating the Aces at D.C. Canegata Ballpark on St. Croix.
Kevin Nicholas got the win for the Dreamers, allowing four runs off two hits and seven walks in three innings, with four strikeouts. Reliver Alijah Cammie gave up one run off one hit and one walk in two innings, with four strikeouts.
Massiah Rosario took the loss for the Aces, giving up eight runs off four hits and six walks in 2-1/3 innings, with three strikeouts. Reliver Adanskee Henry Jr. allowed one run off two hits in 2-2/3 innings, with two strikeouts.
Anthony Henry had a hit and three RBIs to lead the Dreamers, with Alijah Cammie and Carlos Morales both adding a hit and scoring two runs each.
Myron Woodley also scored two runs, and Mackeel Rodgers Jr. had a hit, scored a run and drove in a run.
Antonio Polanco had two hits — including a double — drove in a run and scored a run for the Aces.
Jose Morales Jr. scored twice, and Adanskee Henry Jr. and Shavique Peters each scored a run.
Aces 10, Saints 23U 5: The Aces scored of its runs with two big innings — six runs in the bottom of the second, and four more in the bottom of the fourth — in a win over the Saints 23S at D.C. Canegata Ballpark.
Shavique Peters got the win for the Aces, giving up five runs off three hits and three walks in three innings, with five strikeouts. Reliever Jose Morales Jr. threw two shutout innings, with one strikeout.
Oscar Rodriguez took the loss for the Saints 23Us, allowing six runs off five hits and four walks in three innings, with two strikeouts.
Middle reliever Oscary Lopez Almonte allowed four runs off one hit and two walks, and Keon John closed out the game with 1-1/3 innings of shutout ball, allowing a walk while striking out two.
Jahneal Armstrong had two hits — including a triple — drove in four runs and scored once for the Aces.
Jose Morales Jr. had a hit, two RBIs and scored twice; Antonio Polanco and Christopher Vecchione each had one hit, scored a run and drove in a run, and Adanskee Henry Jr. scored twice.
D’lani Charles had one hit, drove in two runs and scored a run for the Saints 23Us.
Chequan Chandler and Keon John each had a hit and scored a run, and Garvin Douglas and Lebron James both scored runs.
Nov. 21 Results Senior Baseball League
Pride 7, Legacy 6: The Pride rallied to score the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning in beating Legacy at Kirwan Terrace Ballpark.
No other information was available on the game.
Pride 6, Legacy 1: The Pride completed a sweep of its two-game series against the Legacy at Kirwan Terrace Ballpark.
No other information was available on the game.