The leader of the vaunted West Indies team of the 1970’s Clive Lloyd has been knighted by the queen of England for his considerable achievements on the pitch, the latest regional cricketer to be bestowed the honor. The exclusive fraternity already includes Sir Frank Worrell, Sir Clyde Walcott, Sir Garfield Sobers and Sir Vivian Richards.
The investiture of the Guyanese cricket great was presided over last Wednesday by Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, at Windsor Castle.
Cricket West Indies glowingly paid tribute to the hard-hitting left-handed batsman, who is generally recognized as one of cricket’s finest captains.
“Sir Clive holds a special place in cricket history, as the first man to lift the Cricket World Cup, which brought tremendous pride and joy to West Indians all over the world,” Cricket West Indies President Ricky Skerritt said recently on the CWI website.
“That victory at Lords was a hugely significant moment in West Indies cricket when we demonstrated we were the best team in the world, with the unifying style of Sir Clive’s leadership standing out. Sir Clive has made a massive contribution to the growth of the game in the West Indies and globally, and cricket fans everywhere should welcome this most fitting accolade,” he added.
Lloyd led West Indies to victory over Australia at Lords, England, in the final of the inaugural Cricket World Cup tournament in 1975, and four years later he again led West Indies to the world title when they beat England again at hallowed venue, Skerritt said.
During his captaincy the West Indies — whose lineup included luminaries such as Richards, Desmond Haynes, Gordon Greenidge, Andy Roberts, Michael Holding, Malcolm Marshall and Joel Garner — was the most successful cricket team in the world and had a run of 27 Test matches without defeat, including 11 consecutive wins.
In the 1975 final, Lloyd racked up a century (102 runs from 85 balls) to earn the Man of the Match. He described it as one of the “greatest” days of his life.
“To see the way we performed — we played unbeaten throughout the entire tournament — and to win at Lord’s was something remarkable. Our victories in those two World Cup finals were a celebration of West Indies cricket and the many people who turned up to see us lift the cup,” Lloyd recalled during a 2020 interview with IndiaTV.
He added: “We were the best sports team in the world, no one could beat us. We were admired everywhere we went. The Caribbean has produced some truly great people in several fields of endeavour and we formed part of that, we were the symbol of sporting success. Our victories were for the many supporters who we represented. It wasn’t just for us as players, our victories touched many people all across the world.”
Lloyd’s talent-laden squad was reminiscent of Ruth’s New York Yankees or Auerbach’s Boston Celtics. It was that dominant and dynamic — and feared. Its accomplishments are even more remarkable in that the West Indies is the least populous of all the International Cricket Council-sanctioned nations playing cricket.
In 2009, Lloyd was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, a mere formality. He wasn’t just an astute tactician as a captain but also a formidable batsman. He represented the West Indies in 110 test matches, in which he amassed 7,515 runs for a nifty average of 46.67. In terms of One Day Internationals, he wore the maroon in 87 matches, accumulating 1,977 runs at an average of 39.54. His highest test score was 242; and his finest ODI performance was 102.
Success came early for the tall middle-order batsman who wore glasses on the pitch because of a childhood injury. He made his Test debut against India at Mumbai in December 1966, putting 82 and 78 not out into his account. And in his first home Test he produced his first Test century — 118 against England in Trinidad. A subsequent century in that series was a harbinger. It signaled his greatness.
From then, he went from strength to strength. Lloyd was named a Wisden Cricketer of the Year in 1971. A flamboyant batsman, at the crease he intimidated bowlers, once equalling the record for the fastest ever first-class double hundred.
He debuted as West Indies captain in the early 1970s, and he never looked back. Two decades later, in 1984, he retired from the international scene with 36 wins as captain, the most by any West Indian and the fourth most successful captain in test history.
