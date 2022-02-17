The West Indies’ shabby batting during the recent One Day International series in which they were embarassed by a shorthanded India squad was “hard to swallow” and is a matter of “huge concern,” says West Indies head coach Phil Simmonds.
“We [the batsmen] have to assess the situation and play accordingly,” Simmonds said during a press conference last week after the third ODI in Ahmedabad in which the West Indies scored a paltry 169 runs in 37 overs and lost by 96. He stressed that the issue with his batsmen is not lack of talent but rather poor execution.
The West Indies, which historically struggles on India’s spin-friendly pitches, failed to bat a full 50 overs in any of the matches — something they have done in nine consecutive ODI matches — and scored less than 200 runs in all of them. Also, only one West Indian, Jason Holder, registered a half-century during the series, which they lost 3-0. He scored 57 in the first ODI.
“It does need urgent attention because it has lost us the last two games,” Simmonds said of the undisciplined batting. “When you bowl India out for 230 and 260, you expect to chase it. Under a year ago, we were cruising to 280-290 against Sri Lanka, who have similar spinners. So batting is a huge concern and people have to stand up now as we go into our next set of ODIs in June.”
He added, “We are a little bit further ahead with our batting assessments in T20s than we are in ODIs. The mode of dismissals are I think the biggest issue. It doesn’t make for good watching. We can’t keep going like this. We started putting things together last year when we played Sri Lanka and Australia, but this one is hard to swallow. Though I’m not someone who shows emotions outwardly, it’s hurtful and the players know that.”
In addition to the putrid score in the third ODI, the West Indies managed 176 and 193 in the other matches, scores that are more suitable for Twenty20 competitions. Sadly, if the West Indies doesn’t show any improvement soon it may not qualify directly for the 2023 World Cup in India. It is currently ranked eighth.
The West Indies has struggled with COVID — white ball dynamo Evin Lewis has been unavailable due to the virus — and they haven’t had a break recently as they have competed in three straight white ball series without a break, limiting opportunities for any remedial work. But India has faced similar challenges. In fact, India was whitewashed in twin series recently in South Africa, but has obviously rebounded nicely against the West Indies.
On a positive note, Simmonds praised West Indies bowlers, pointing out that they did “what was asked of them” during the series. None of India’s batters reached the century mark.
Also, during last week’s expansive press conference, the head coach lamented the closure of Cricket West Indies’ High Performance Centre, a cricket academy and training center based in Barbados, implying that its demise has had a deleterious impact on West Indies cricket.
“It’s something that was working for us,” Simmonds said. “But there have been discussions on getting something like that back up and running. It’s something everyone believes is needed in the Caribbean and it’s in the pipeline, but as we know, the board is not flush [financially], so things take little longer to put together. We all know it’s urgent. It’s something that is needed in our cricket.”
New West Indies chief selector Desmond Haynes recently recommended that CWI re-establish the academy.
17 tapped for IPL action
Fourteen West Indies players were selected during the weekend Indian Premier League auction. West Indies limited overs captain Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell had already been retained by their respective franchises ahead of the auction. The West Indies players were procured for $10,855 million, according to the Cricket West Indies website. The 17 West Indians comprise the largest contingent of players from any region outside India.
The West Indians acquired in the auction are: Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Rovman Powell, Dominic Drakes, Alzarri Joseph, Sherfane Rutherford, Fabian Allen, Obed McCoy, Evin Lewis and Kyle Mayers.
The IPL’s 2022 season is slated to run from Aug. 28 to Sep 19.