It was a good day to bat second at the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, with all three chasing sides coming out on top.
Haseebullah Khan’s half-century helped Pakistan seal their place in the fifth-place playoff at Bangladesh’s expense, despite a fine ton from Ariful Islam.
The United Arab Emirates were convincing eight-wicket winners in the Plate final, Punya Mehra hitting the winning runs with 24 overs to spare against Ireland, while West Indies defeated Zimbabwe by the same margin.
A century stand between the Bennett twins, David and Brian, gave Zimbabwe hope but centuries from Teddy Bishop and Kevin Wickham saw the hosts secure 11th spot.
One match is on today’s schedule, with England facing Afghanistan in the Super League semifinal at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground on Trinidad.
Bishop, Wickham secure 11th place for Windies: Teddy Bishop and Kevin Wickham each struck centuries as West Indies powered to an impressive eight-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the 11th-place play-off.
The host nation have had a mixed tournament but came out determined to finish on a high, with Johann Layne quickly reducing Zimbabwe to 25 for two.
Steven Saul and Brian Bennett steadied the ship and when Saul fell for 34, Bennett joined forces with twin brother David to put together an excellent fourth-wicket stand.
Both passed half-centuries and the partnership reached 102 when Brian was caught behind for 62, leaving his brother to continue the charge alongside Connor Mitchell.
Bennett finished unbeaten on 77 and Mitchell plundered a 26-ball 42 not out as Zimbabwe finished on what appeared to be a challenging 256 for four.
But following the early departure of captain Matthew Nandu, Bishop and Wickham made a potentially tricky chase look simple.
The pair rotated the strike effectively and found boundaries when they needed them, with Wickham striking 17 fours to beat his partner to three figures.
He soon fell for 104 while Bishop ensured he was there at the end, finishing unbeaten on 112 from 121 balls with 11 fours and a six.
It was left to Rivaldo Clarke to strike the winning runs, which he did by blasting the second ball of the final over for six.
UAE ease past Ireland in Plate final: United Arab Emirates concluded their best-ever U-19 Cricket World Cup campaign in style with a comfortable eight-wicket win over Ireland in the Plate final.
Ireland won the toss and chose to bat but were quickly in trouble. Reuben Wilson was the final wicket to fall as Ireland were dismissed for 122 in the 46th over.
Their hopes were briefly raised when Parashar was clean bowled by Jamie Forbes with the score on 41 but Kai Smith and Punya Mehra quickly eased any UAE nerves.
Smith hit seven boundaries before falling one run shy of a half-century while Mehra struck the final ball of the 26th over for six to take his side past their target and his own total to an unbeaten 48.