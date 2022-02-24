Will England, in a state of flux following the Ashes debacle in Australia, once again provide fodder for the West Indies, who is starving for a win?
Reeling from a historic T20 series loss to Ireland last month, the West Indies made amends quickly, prevailing over England in a subsequent T20 series before rapturous crowds at Kensington Oval, Barbados. Now, after a twin series whitewash in India the West Indies return home chastened, the shine of the England series already worn off. But can the West Indies recapture the Kensington magic when England returns to the Caribbean for a three-test series starting early next month?
Conditions are favorable for the home side to pull a rabbit out of the hat. England is out of sorts. Of late, a sense of doom and gloom has permeated English cricket. Allegations of racism, which have been validated, has tainted the English cricket system; the Ashes failure has made apparent the chasm among England and other top test cricket nations; a new head coach has been installed; and England’s two most successful bowlers of alltime, Stuart Broad and Jimmy Anderson, have been dropped for the West Indies series, their future now certainly in doubt. But all is not lost for England: the indomitable Joe Root, one of the world’s top batsmen, is still at the helm, and uber-talented allrounder Ben Stokes has recovered from a finger injury. He and Root will form a dangerous top order duo for the visitors.
History favors the hosts. The last time England toured the West Indies — January-March 2019 — the West Indies won the Wisden Trophy, their first series win against England since 2009. West Indian seamer Kemar Roach excelled with the ball, taking the most wickets across teams as well as the player of the series honors. Jason Holder, then West Indies captain, dominated with the bat, scoring a double century on his home pitch at Kensington; and as for England, Stokes was both skillful with the bat, England’s most prolific batsman during the series, and ball.
Cricket West Indies on Tuesday selected the squad for the first test, which starts March 8 in Antigua, and it’s one that is a mix of youth and experience. Kraigg Brathwaite returns as captain and Jermaine Blackwood will serve as his lieutenant. Roach will lead a bowling lineup that includes Holder, young pace sensation Jayden Seales, who excelled last year against Pakistan in just his second test series, Alzarri Joseph, spinner Veerasammy Permaul, and newcomer Anderson Phillip. The latter has impressed during the first two rounds of the West Indies Championship.
As for the batting, Jamaican opener John Campbell has been recalled to give the side, which has struggled at the crease in recent test series, some stability. Also, middle order duo Nkrumah Bonner and Shamarh Brooks have been given another opportunity to prove their red ball mettle.
The full squad: Kraigg Brathwaite, Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Veerasammy Permaul, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales.
West Indies select squad for ICC Women World Cup
Cricket West Indies has named a 15-member squad for the ICC Women World Cup set for New Zealand from March 4 to April 3. Stafanie Taylor, already considered one of women cricket’s greatest talents, will lead the team, with veteran spinner Anisa Mohammed as the second in command. In addition to that seasoned duo, the team includes several players competing in the event for the first time: spinner Karishma Ramharack, fast bowler Aaliyah Alleyne, seamer Cherry Ann Fraser, allrounder Chinelle Henry and opening batter Rashada Williams.
The squad also comprises three traveling backups (Kaysia Schultz, Mandy Mangru and Jannillea Glasgow) as per the ICC’s medical protocols for the event.
The team is in good form, having recently completed an ODI series in South Africa in which they lost but showed grit despite key injuries. Hard-hitting Deandra Dottin was a standout in South Africa, scoring a century in the first ODI, which was aborted because of weather, and the Barbadian led the West Indies to victory in the second ODI as she battered South Africa’s bowlers in the super over to guarantee the win.
The West Indies will open the tournament against host country New Zealand on March 4 at Bay Oval in Tauranga. The final will be played April 3 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.
The full squad: Stafanie Taylor, captain, Anisa Mohammed, vice captain, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Rashada Williams.