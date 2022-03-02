West Indies head coach Courtney Walsh touts his squad as the “complete package” as it prepares to face host nation New Zealand in the opener of the ICC Women’s (ODI) World Cup, which bowls off today at Bay Oval in Tauranga.
“We wanted the complete package with regard to batting, bowling and fielding. The 18 players that we have here is what we as selectors thought was the best balanced 18 we could take,” the legendary West Indies paceman said during an interview on the Cricket West Indies website.
Walsh was hired as head coach during the pandemic in October 2020 so this is his first major test, and he obviously believes his team is ready to prove its mettle on the biggest stage. The team is seeking its first ODI World Cup championship — — it captured the T20 World Cup championship in 2016 — — after losing to Australia in the 2013 final in India.
Walsh said the recent ODI tour of South Africa helped the squad get all of its ducks in a row ahead of the World Cup. They lost the series, largely due to injuries to key players, but showed pluck.
“It was good seeing some of the girls play really competitive cricket. The confidence that the ladies would have gotten from some of their performances is vital coming into the World Cup, so it was very pleasing to me as a coach,” he said on the CWI website. “Also, we had a chance to have a closer look at some players, how they performed under pressure and in various roles that we assigned them.”
The West Indies’ fortunes are heavily dependent on the production of the big trio: captain and star batsman Stefanie Taylor, hard-hitting opener Deandra Dottin and young allrounder Hayley Matthews. If they excel, the West Indies will surely challenge defending champs England and Australia, the world’s top ODI team, for World Cup supremacy.
The bowling contingent is not as accomplished as the batting unit but the former boasts a solid core, both in the spin and pace department. Spinner Anisa Mohammed, who is pursuing a personal milestone, is ably supported by Afy Fletcher, who is returning to the pitch after a one-year maternity leave, Karishma Ramharack, Taylor and Matthews. In terms of the seam attack, Shamila Connell and Shakera Selman are the leaders of the pack.
With regard to personal accomplishments, Mohammed is two wickets shy of 300 ODI scalps. Only three women have achieved that feat: India’s Jhulan Goswami, Australia’s Ellyse Perry and England’s Katherine Brant. However, none of them are spinners. She would be the first.
West Indies fans are rooting hard for Mohammed, who has toiled for the maroon more than a decade.
“What a time this would be for Anisa to get her 300 wicket. She has been there since 16 years old, working hard. I would want her to get her 300 wicket at the World Cup,” former West Indies wicketkeeper Stephanie Power said in a recent interview with Trinidad Newsday.
Power is bullish about the West Indies’ chances of claiming the World Cup title.
“I think we have a good chance, as much as anybody else. Cricket West Indies believes in them and knows what they are capable of,” she said.
The World Cup, delayed a year due to COVID, features eight teams competing in 31 matches at six venues. The top four from the group stage will advance to the semis. Australia is the overwhelming favorite to win its seventh World Cup, avenging their 2017 final defeat at the hands of England. The current champions, India and South Africa look strong. Rounding out the World Cup lineup are New Zealand, who qualified by virtue of being the host, the West Indies, Bangladesh and Pakistan. The tourney’s finale is set for April 3 in Christchurch.