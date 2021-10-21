International cricket’s T20 World Cup starts in earnest next week in the United Arab Emirates and the reigning champions, the West Indies, is seeking to make history — to win its third championship in the game’s shortest and most exciting format. No other country has won two.
The world’s top three T20 teams — according to cricket’s governing body, the International Cricket Council — are England, India and New Zealand, respectively, so they are the obvious favorites. But the West Indies, ranked No. 9, could pull off an upset. Why? A plethora of hard-hitting batsmen who seem to defy expectations at big moments. Five years ago — the tournament was delayed a year due to COVID — the West Indies seemed on the verge of certain defeat against England in the last over of the championship match in India when Carlos Brathwaite pulled a rabbit out of the hat, thumping four consecutive sixes against England’s Ben Stokes to pull out an improbable win.
The West Indies 2021 squad, which opens the tournament Saturday against England in Dubai, is captained by T20 powerhouse Keiron Pollard and looks impressive on paper, boasting a good mixture of experience and youth. It includes five players who suited up for the 2016 champions: Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Fletcher, and Evin Lewis. It also features a crop of promising young talent making their World Cup debuts: Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Obed McCoy, and Oshane Thomas. None of the four are north of 26.
The Caribbean team’s forte is power hitting — scoring runs in bunches. Singles are shunned. That’s always been their modus operandi. So, the burden is on Lewis, Gayle, Pollard, Russell, Hetmyer, and Pooran, the team’s batting stars, and if they prosper at the crease pencil in the West Indies for a slot in the finals on Nov. 14 in Oman. A closer look at its hitmen: Lewis, one of the openers, is the team’s most consistent batsman, ranked ninth in the world; Pollard and Russell are among the game’s most destructive batsmen, capable of changing the trajectory of a match in a few strokes; Gayle, 42, is a T20 legend, probably the format’s greatest hitter, but he is in obvious decline; and Pooran and Hetmyer have great potential, gifted enough to win matches despite their relative inexperience.
Pooran, the vice captain, signaled the team’s intent during a recent interview with ESPNCricinfo.
“Yes, singles are a part of the game, but our focus is not too much on singles. We won two World Cups with the same problem, to be honest: not getting singles, but yet still we won two World Cups. I don’t think the emphasis is on getting singles. It’s more about intent — intent and playing smart cricket, that’s it,” Pooran said.
A newcomer to the West Indies squad is batsman Roston Chase, who is also a handy bowler. He provides stability with both the bat and ball. An unhurried batsman, Chase is more adept at cricket’s longer formats where patience is a virtue, but he has excelled lately in T20 competition, capturing Most Valuable Player honors during the recent edition of the Caribbean’s T20 league.
Pollard recognizes Chase’s value.
“The type of cricket he plays fits right into our balance, right in the middle of our power-hitters,” he told ESPNCrinfo recently. “We need a guy who can maneuver the ball, hit the occasional boundaries, and keep the run rate going. That’s an area we keep constantly working on, and we thought he was the right fit at this time. I look forward to see what he has to offer.”
In T20, batsmen rule. They are the catalysts. But bowlers, both seamers and spinners, can occasionally shut down the most powerful batting lineups. The West Indies selected a mix of spin (Chase, Akeel Hosein and Hayden Walsh) and seam (Ravi Rampaul, Oshane Thomas, Oded McCoy and Dwayne Bravo) for the UAE tourney. Rampaul, 37, one of the team’s elder statesmen, had a successful stint in the recent Caribbean T20 league, so he should be in good form in the Indian subcontinent.
T20 is in the West Indies DNA seemingly. They gravitate to it like ducks to water. So, expect sublime cricket from the men in maroon during the monthslong tournament, and they could make history if Lady Luck smiles on them.
Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of regular columns highlighting the T20 Cricket World Cup — from a Caribbean point of view.