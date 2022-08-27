The University of the Virgin Islands’ athletics department has named Alan Wiederhold-Sohn as the Buccaneers’ new sports information director.
UVI athletics officials announced Wiederhold-Sohn’s hiring last week. He replaces Ja’Shawn Steward-Johnson, who left the Buccaneers’ program in May to take over as assistant director for strategic communications with the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association.
“The opportunity to continue my athletic media relations career at UVI was simply too compelling to ignore,” Wiederhold-Sohn said in a prepared release. “ I look forward to doing my part to raise UVI’s athletic prestige.”
Wiederhold-Sohn brings 15 years of experience in athletics media relations, especially with Historically Black Colleges and Universities, to the Buccaneers. He joins the UVI staff after nearly two years at Texas A&M University-San Antonio, a fellow NAIA school in Texas.
“We are excited to have Alan aboard with UVI athletics, as he brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in athletic communications.” UVI athletics director Jerel Drew said in a prepared release. “Additionally, his background and experience working with HBCUs will help our athletic department and its media presence ascend to new heights.”
A native of Deer Park, Texas, Wiederhold-Sohn’s career in athletics communications began in 2007 as director of basketball media relations at Huston-Tillotson University, where he spent three years.
After three years as sports information director of LeTourneau University, an NCAA Division III school in Longview, Texas, from 2010-2012, Wiederhold-Sohn was athletics media director of Wiley College, an NAIA college in Marshall, Texas, from 2012-2014.
Wiederhold-Sohn then made the move to an NCAA Division I program, becoming assistant director of athletic media relations at Prairie View A&M University. Two years later, he joined the staff at Texas Southern University, eventually rising to become sports information director in 2019.
Wiederhold-Sohn then became the first-ever sports information director at the University of St. Thomas, a Houston, Texas, college in its first year at the NCAA Division III level. He remained there just over a year before joining the staff at Texas A&M-San Antonio.
While at Texas A&M-San Antonio, Wiederhold-Sohn earned his first College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) publications award for his work on softball game notes during the 2021 season.