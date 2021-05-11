Arizona, which came close to pulling off the biggest surprise of the 2020-2021 women’s college basketball season, will headline the field for this fall’s Paradise Jam tournament in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The Wildcats, who lost to Stanford in the NCAA Tournament’s championship game six weeks ago, will be joined in the 2021 Paradise Jam field by four other NCAA tourney qualifiers — Northwestern, Rutgers, South Dakota and Texas A&M — as well as DePaul, Pittsburgh and Vanderbilt.
This year’s Paradise Jam women’s tournament — which was not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic — will be played Nov. 25-27 at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
“Having no women’s event last year was heartbreaking for us since we feel that we have become well-known for putting together one of the strongest women’s fields in the country year after year,” Paradise Jam tournament director Jennifer Ashby said in a prepared release.
“Bringing in these eight big women’s programs will give the Virgin Islands the same memorable experience they have become so used to, and we know the teams will feel the same about their stay in St. Thomas.”
Arizona, which will play in Paradise Jam field for the first time, advanced to the NCAA Tournament’s championship game for the first time in the program’s history with an impressive five-game run that included a 69-59 victory over then-No. 1 ranked Connecticut in the Final Four — another first for the Pac-12’s Wildcats.
Arizona, which finished the 2020-2021 season with a 21-6 record, is one of three newcomers to the USVI’s annual tournament, along with Big Ten program Northwestern and Summit Conference school South Dakota. Northwestern finished 16-9 after a second-round NCAA Tournament loss to Louisville, while South Dakota was 19-6 after falling in its NCAA opener to Oregon.
“We’re really excited about the opportunity to travel to the U.S. Virgin Islands and play in one of the premier events in women’s basketball,” South Dakota head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said in a prepared release. “This tournament has always been very strong and this year is certainly no exception as we will face three really tough opponents in a 72-hour time period.”
The remaining teams are all past Paradise Jam participants, led by Big Ten program Rutgers, which has won a division title in the tournament three times. That ties the Scarlet Knights with two other schools — South Carolina and Connecticut — for the most in the tournament’s 21-year history.
Rutgers — which finished 14-5 this past season after a first-round loss to BYU in the NCAA Tournament — won the St. John Division title in 2004 over Kentucky, the Reef Division title in 2009 over Southern California, and the Island Division title in 2015 over Green Bay. The Scarlet Knights also advanced to the final of the St. Thomas Division in 2006, but the final game against Arizona State was canceled due to a tragedy involving a family member of one of ASU’s players.
Big East school DePaul (14-10 last season) finished second to South Carolina in the Reef Division in 2012; ACC program Pittsburgh (5-14) was third in the Island Division in 2013 and also was in the 2015 tournament; SEC school Texas A&M (25-3) is making its third appearance, with a second in the St. John Division to Wake Forest in 2007; while fellow SEC program Vanderbilt (which finished 4-4 after ending its season in January due to COVID-19) finished second in the Reef Division to Syracuse in 2017.
“We wanted to make sure we made up for last year’s absence by getting the amazing people of the Virgin Islands something to be excited about for the 22nd year of this event,” Paradise Jam executive director Nels Hawkinson said in a prepared release.
“This field of strong women’s programs has everything you want in an elite preseason event, and we‘re excited to see it translate onto the court. But on top of that, we know the players, coaches, and staff will get just as much excitement by exploring and experiencing the island culture.”