St. Thomas teenager Max Wilson added to his medal haul Monday, winning his third gold medal at the 2022 CARIFTA Swimming Championships in Barbados.
The 17-year-old Wilson, a student at Antilles School, took gold in the 15-17 boys 200-meter individual medley for his fourth overall medal of the championships, which conclude today at the Barbados Aquatic Centre in Christ Church, Barbados.
The U.S. Virgin Islands now has seven medals — three golds (all by Wilson), two silvers (by Wilson and St. Thomas’ Sasha Poe) and two bronzes (both by St. Croix’s Kaeden Gleason).
Wilson edged out Nigel Forbes of the Bahamas by just over a quarter-second to win the 200 individual medley final, touching the wall in 2 minutes, 8.58 seconds to 2:08.92 for Forbes, who claimed the silver medal. Trinidad and Tobago’s Nikoli Blackman earned the bronze medal in 2:11.16.
Wilson, who earned seven of the U.S. Virgin Islands’ nine medals at the last CARIFTA Championships held in 2019, also earned gold medals over the weekend in the 15-17 boys 50-meter backstroke and 100-meter backstroke, and a silver medal in the 400-meter individual medley. He also set a USVI age-group record in the event.
Wilson swam in two finals Monday night, finishing just off the medal stand in the 15-17 boys 100-meter freestyle. He was fourth in the final in 52.45 seconds, less than three-tenths of a second from medaling.
Blackman took the gold medal in the event in 51.39 seconds, with Trinidad and Tobago’s Zarek Wilson earning the silver medal in 52.06. Marvin Johnson of the Bahamas got the bronze medal in 52.16 — 0.29 seconds ahead of Wilson.
Other USVI swimmers advancing to finals on Monday were:
• St. Croix’s Jaidan Camacho, 17, finished sixth in the 15-17 boys 50-meter breaststroke final in 31.62 seconds. He was sixth in the preliminaries earlier Monday with a faster time, 31.40 seconds.
Aruba’s Braynsly took the gold medal in the event in 29.97 seconds, with Bahamas’ Erald Thompson III earning a silver medal in 30.36 and Bermuda’s Sam Williamson the bronze medal in 30.84.
• Poe, 13, finished seventh in the 13-14 girls 200-meter individual medley final in 2:44.45. She was also seventh after the preliminaries earlier Monday with a faster time, 2:42.99.
Lila Higgo of the Cayman Islands took the gold medal in the event in 2:25.76, with teammate Sierrah Broadbelt taking the silver in 2:35.72. Jade Bering of Martinique got the bronze medal in 2:35.91.
• The U.S. Virgin Islands 13-14 girls 800-meter freestyle relay team — Poe, and St. Croix’s Allison Joseph, Riley Miller and Morgan Garner — finished fourth in 9:47.98.
Jamaica took the gold medal in 9:14.76, with the Cayman Islands earning the silver medal in 9:24.65 and Martinique the bronze medal in 9:30.32.
• The USVI’s 15-17 girls 800-meter freestyle relay team — St. Thomas’ Lindsay Barr, Gabriella Brunt and Veronica Leinenbach, and St. Croix’s Victoria Sperber — finished sixth in 9:47.20.
The Cayman Islands took the gold medal in 8:42.17, with Jamaica earning the silver medal in 8:53.87 and Barbados the bronze medal in 9:03.97.
• The U.S. Virgin Islands 15-17 boys 800-meter freestyle relay team — Wilson, Gleason, and St. Croix’s Jaidan Camacho and Michael Dizon-Bumann — finished fifth in 8:16.04.
Trinidad and Tobago claimed the gold medal in 7:59.67, while the Bahamas took the silver medal in 8:02.95 and the Cayman Islands earned the bronze medal in 8:05.90.