St. Thomas’ Max Wilson set or tied six U.S. Virgin Islands swimming records and claimed four medals over the weekend during the Puerto Rico International Open swim meet in San Juan.
The 16-year-old Wilson, a senior at Antilles School, set one USVI open record and tied a second, and set four age-group marks during the four-day meet at the San Juan Natatorium’s 25-meter pool.
Wilson set a Virgin Islands short-course open record in taking a bronze medal in the men’s 200-meter backstroke in 1 minute, 59.66 seconds, shattering the old mark of 2:03.73 set by Kieran Locke in 2007. He then tied the record in the men’s 100-meter freestyle, with his silver-medal winning time of 50.54 seconds matching Josh Laban’s record set in 2003.
Wilson also shattered four USVI records in the boys 15-17 division, one by nearly three seconds.
He began his meet by taking a silver medal in the men’s 50-meter backstroke in 25.18, besting St. Croix native and current Bryant University swimmer Matthew Mays’ record of 27.05 set in 205.
Wilson then broke another one of Mays’ records, this one in the men’s 100-meter backstroke. His time of 54.21 bested Mays’ mark from 2015 of 58.07.
Wilson broke another record held by Laban, this one in the men’s 50-meter freestyle. His time of 23.22 seconds bettered Laban’s former age-group mark of 24.98 set in 2000.
The final age-group record Wilson set came in the men’s 100-meter individual medley, taking another silver medal with a time of 57.04. That crushed Mays’ record of 59.97, set in 2015.
Other swimmers from the St. Thomas Swimming Association competing in the Puerto Rico International were:
• Gabriela Brunt, 15, competed in seven events, advancing to the finals in four. She finished fifth in the women’s 50-meter backstroke (32.36), 10th in the women’s 50-meter freestyle (28.78), sixth in the women’s 200-meter backstroke (2:36.02), and fifth in the women’s 100-meter backstroke (1:11.62). In preliminary-round events, she was ninth in the women’s 100-meter individual medley (1:14.88), 16th in the women’s 100-meter freestyle (1:05.21), and fourth in the women’s 100-meter breaststroke (1:12.10).
• Lindsay Barr, 15, competed in six events, advancing to the finals in five. She finished eighth in the women’s 50-meter backstroke (32.97), 14th in the women’s 100-meter freestyle (1:03.67), 12th in the women’s 50-meter freestyle (29.07), fifth in the women’s 200-meter backstroke (2:34.96), and sixth in the women’s 100-meter backstroke (1:12.16). She was also seventh in the women’s 100-meter breaststroke preliminaries (1:13.06).
• Christine Rowe, 14, competed in five events, but did not advance to the finals in any of them. She was 12th in the women’s 50-meter backstroke (36.82), 22nd in the women’s 100-meter freestyle (1:11.01), 29th in the women’s 50-meter freestyle (32.77), 10th in the women’s 100-meter breaststroke (1:19.38), and 10th in the women’s 100-meter backstroke (1:19.38).