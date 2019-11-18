St. Thomas' Max Wilson, 14, takes a breath as he swims in the 13-over boys 50-meter breaststroke event Sunday on the final day of the Virgin Islands Swimming Federation Short Course Championships, held this weekend at the St. Thomas Swimming Association pool on the east end of St. Thomas. Wilson set six U.S. Virgin Islands records during the tw-day meet.
St. Thomas' Sasha Poe, 10, takes a breath as she swims in the 10-under girls 100-meter freestyle event Sunday on the final day of the Virgin Islands Swimming Federation Short Course Championships, held this weekend at the St. Thomas Swimming Association pool on the east end of St. Thomas.
St. Thomas' Victoria Leinenbach, 11, takes a breath as she swims in the 11-12 girls 100-meter freestyle event Sunday on the final day of the Virgin Islands Swimming Federation Short Course Championships, held this weekend at the St. Thomas Swimming Association pool on the east end of St. Thomas.
Daily News photo by BILL KISER
Daily News photo by BILL KISER
Daily News photo by BILL KISER
Daily News photo by BILL KISER
ST. THOMAS — St. Thomas teen Max Wilson set six U.S. Virgin Islands swimming records and had his hand in two others over the weekend during a successful run at the Virgin Islands Swimming Federation Championships, which concluded Sunday.
In all, 14 records — most of them age-group marks — were set during the two-day meet at the St. Thomas Swimming Association pool on the East End of St. Thomas, with Wilson leading the way.
