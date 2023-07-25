U.S. Virgin Islands swimmer Max Wilson raced in his first event late Sunday night (Monday morning in the U.S. Virgin Islands) at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.
Wilson, a St. Thomas native and rising sophomore on Florida State University’s swim team, finished third in his heat race in the men’s 100-meter backstroke in 56.65 seconds.
That time was 40th out of 63 entries after the heat races, and left the 19-year-old Wilson more than 2½ seconds out from qualifying for one of the eight “B Final” spots in the men’s 100 backstroke.
The slowest qualifying time was by American swimmer Hunter Armstrong, who was 16th fastest after the heats at 53.94 seconds.
Wilson has one more event at the World Championships, the men’s 50-meter backstroke. He is scheduled to swim in the third of seven heat races on Saturday morning (Friday night in the USVI).
The other two U.S. Virgin Islands entries at the World Championships will swim their final events this week.
St. Croix’s Natalia Kuipers, a rising senior on Bryant University’s swim team, will swim in the second of seven heat races in the women’s 200-meter freestyle Tuesday morning (Monday night in the USVI).
Adriel Sanes, who swam for Auburn University this past season, is in the second of five heat races in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke on Thursday morning (Wednesday night in the USVI).