Dynamic West Indies allrounder Hayley Matthews wrapped up 2021 on a high note, claiming the International Cricket Council’s Player-of-the-Month honors for November, the second West Indian to win the award in the last five months.
Matthews, 23, captured the award based on performances last month during the West Indies 3-0 One Day International sweep of Pakistan in Karachi and the aborted 2022 Women World Cup Qualifiers held in Zimbabwe. Spinners Anan Amin of Pakistan and Nahida Aker of Bangladesh were also nominated.
“Hayley was the star, performing with both bat and ball,” ICC jury member Irfan Pathan told CNW Network. “Her all-round performance was one of the reasons the West Indies won against Pakistan, and she deserves to be the women’s Player of the Month.”
The hard-hitting right-hander, who also bowls off-spin, was the Player of the Series against Pakistan, hitting 57 and scooping up three wickets in the first ODI, and scoring a nifty 26 and accomplishing a four-for in the second game. In the finale, she nearly amassed a half-century, notching 49 runs. Additionally, Matthews was one of the key contributors in the squad’s rout of Ireland in its sole match of the World Cup qualifiers, which was abandoned due to COVID.
Matthews said was thrilled to be nominated a second time and to eventually come away with the prize.
“This is my first time winning this award and what is rewarding is that I worked so hard throughout the year. As a team we put in some really good performances and reaped rewards,” she told the Cricket West Indies website. “I definitely set goals at the beginning of the year. Bowling-wise I definitely exceeded the goals. I knew I wanted to perform well with the ball and wickets I was able to tally up and the economy rate these are what I feel very pleased about. I did what the team required.”
She added, “I did have goals with the bat, probably to score one or two hundreds and reach a bit more milestones throughout the year, but nevertheless I think my biggest goal this year really was about my consistency, and I was happy to get some good scores and help the team win matches.”
The Barbadian was also nominated for ICC Player-of-the-Month honors in July but missed out to her captain, Stefanie Taylor. That nomination was rooted in Matthews’ exploits against Pakistan during a T20 series in the Caribbean.
Matthews is a prodigy, a natural athlete. She debuted with the Barbados national team at 12 and made her international start at 16. At 23, she already has a World Cup trophy on her mantel, as she was a member of the 2016 squad that won the region’s first-ever Women’s World Cup championship.
Success came fast for the industrious Matthews. In her debut ODI series, she racked up 241 runs in four games. Also, she is the youngest West Indian to ever hit an ODI century — 117 against South Africa on her home ground in Bridgetown, Barbados — in the Caribbean, according to The Cricketer magazine.
Matthews’s talents are in demand worldwide. She has worn the colors of professional franchises in Australia and England, and she has excelled in those competitions. According to The Cricketer, during her stint with the Tasmania-based Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League in Australia she snatched the most wickets in the 2016/2017 season, and the next season she accumulated the most runs leaguewide.
Obviously, the best is yet to come for Matthews. Based on her career arc the youngster is on the brink of stardom, destined to follow in the footsteps of her captain, Taylor, who is already one of the game’s greats at 31.
Cricket West Indies sacks selector panel
Cricket West Indies has decided not to renew the contract of Roger Harper’s much-maligned selection panel. Harper came under heavy criticism following the West Indies’ abysmal showing at the T20 World Cup held last month in the United Arab Emirates. Some of Harper team’s selections for the World Cup squad were widely panned. The West Indies were the defending champs and were seeking an unprecedented third title but they didn’t even advance to the semis.
Head coach Phil Simmons and the captains of the respective men’s squads will replace Harper’s panel in the interim. Their first assignment is selecting a 15-player contingent for the West Indies’ next international competition, which is a three-match T20 affair against Ireland set for Sabina Park, Jamaica, next month.