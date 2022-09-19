ST JOHN’S, Antigua — Cricket West Indies announced the 13-player women’s squad Sunday for the first two One-Day International (ODI) matches against New Zealand.
The three-match ODI series begins today, with followup matches on Thursday and Sunday, Sept. 25., at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Antigua and Barbuda.
Experienced wicketkeeper Natasha McLean makes a return to the West Indies women’s team since she last played the five-match T20I series against England in Derby in 2020. Shemaine Campbell, initially named in the 17-member squad for the followup Twenty20 International series, has been ruled out of the full series with an injury.
“The series against New Zealand is another opportunity to continue to build the team,” Ann Browne-John, the lead women’s selector Cricket West Indies, said in a prepared release. “The panel once again has blended developing and senior players.”
Also named to the Windies’ women’s squad were captain Hayley Matthews, vice-captain Shakera Selman, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Kyshona Knight, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor and Rashada Williams. The reserves are Cherry Ann Fraser, Sheneta Grimmond and Jannillea Glasgow.
The three-match ODI series will be followed by a five-match T20I series Sept. 28, Oct. 1-2 and Oct. 5-6, also at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.