When Deion Pruitt resumed boxing nearly five years ago, one of his biggest goals was to compete in the Olympics.
When the COVID-19 pandemic put the 2020 Tokyo Games on hold for a year, the St. Thomas resident moved to his second goal: Turning pro.
The 25-year-old Pruitt will fight in his second professional match tonight in Decatur, Ga. — a suburb of Atlanta — as part of the “Vegas in Atlanta” fight card at the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge. Pruitt (1-0-0, 1 KO) will face Randy Mast (2-2-0) of Springfield, Mo., in a four-round light-heavyweight bout.
“Yeah, I’m looking forward to this,” Pruitt said. “My thing is the weigh-in [on Friday afternoon]. After the weigh-in, I’m going to get me a 16-ounce ribeye steak. Right now, I’m making my weight, so I’m a little miserable.
“When I’m getting closer to the fight, I just start thinking about what I want to do to win. I don’t really get nervous anymore; the amateur experience prepared me for what’s going on now. … I just know I’m going to win, and how I’m going to make that happen.”
Pruitt began boxing at age 12 at former world champion Julian Jackson’s gym on St. Thomas, but it wasn’t his idea.
“I was getting in trouble in school, stuff like that,” Pruitt said. “I was getting bullied in school, and I really didn’t like going to school because of that. It wasn’t that I didn’t like to learn — I was a bright kid — but I was getting bullied so much that I didn’t like to go.
“I had a friend who caught me skipping out of school … and he brought me to the gym. I realize now that the boxing gave me that confidence. I didn’t have to go around bullying anybody; I got around people who can actually handle themselves.”
After moving stateside with his father, Willie Pruitt, as a teenager, Pruitt returned to St. Thomas at age 20 — and returned to Jackson’s gym to resume boxing, this time with some goals in mind.
The first was the Olympics, but that got sidetracked when COVID-19 delayed the Tokyo Games for a year and cancelled many of the qualifying tournaments.
“That was my original goal,” Pruitt said. “We were going to try again in 2021 [for the rescheduled Tokyo Games], but they changed the rules so that if you had less than 10 professional fights, you could still enter the qualifiers. So I decided to turn pro, and we were getting ready to go to Argentina [in February for an Olympic qualifying tournament] when they cancelled it because of COVID the week before.”
Since then, Pruitt has added some additional assistance. Former pro boxer Julius Jackson, who has sparred with Pruitt while training, became his manager.
“I trained Deion, and when he expressed he wanted to turn professional, I decided the best way to help him was to help guide his career,” said Jackson, who went 20-2-0 (16 KOs) as a pro.
“Being from a small island, it’s not easy to get connected to the right people that know the business. So I decided that I could help him with the business side.”
Pruitt made his professional debut on March 27, also in Decatur, Ga., taking down Christopher Lavant of Augusta, Ga., with a second-round technical knockout.
While he doesn’t like looking beyond each of his fights, Pruitt knows one thing for certain: a future as a pro boxer is his career path.
“I want to keep fighting,” he said. “I’m in good shape, I’m in a good mindset, I’m feeling strong. I want to get up to 190 [pounds to fight in the cruiserweight division]. That’s next.”