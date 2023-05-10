Even before she’s set foot on the court in her first WNBA game, St. Thomas’ Aliyah Boston has already joined the growing list of players with a shoe deal.
In Boston’s case, that was finalized Tuesday with the announcement of her signing with adidas for the 2023 WNBA season.
The move by Boston — the No. 1 overall pick in last month’s WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever — to adidas came as a surprise, considering her association with Under Armour the past four years at South Carolina, including a name-image-likeness agreement with the athletic equipment maker her senior year.
Still, the signing of Boston to adidas’ roster puts her with a distinguished group of players, including Layshia Clarendon, Kahleah Copper, Sophie Cunningham, Chelsea Gray, Betnijah Laney, Angel McCoughtry, Nneka Ogwumike, Chiney Ogwumike and Erica Wheeler.
“adidas is a brand that continues to grow the game and empowers their athletes on and off the court,” Boston said in a prepared release. “I’m super excited to continue to evolve into the best woman and athlete I can be while dominating on the court and being a role model alongside an incredible roster of hoopers. It’s truly a blessing.”
Boston will make her WNBA debut next week when the Fever host the Connecticut Sun in their season opener May 19 in Indianapolis.