No. 5 Baylor 94, Alcorn State 40: NaLyssa Smith had her ninth double-double in a row, Ja’Mee Asberry scored a season-high 20 points while matching her career high with six 3-pointers and fifth-ranked Baylor overwhelmed Alcorn State 94-40 on Wednesday.
Smith, a preseason All-American, had 25 points and 10 rebounds while playing only 20 minutes in the lopsided game. Her nine double-doubles lead the nation, and she has 33 overall in her career.
Sarah Andrews scored 14 points while Caitlin Bickle had 13 points and six assists for Baylor (9-1).
The Bears never trailed and had a 15-point lead when Asberry made a 3 with 35 seconds left in the first quarter.
No. 8 Maryland 86, Purdue 71: Ashley Owusu scored eight of her 20 points in the fourth quarter to push No. 8 Maryland to an 86-71 victory over Purdue.
Owusu added nine rebounds and five assists for the Terrapins (9-2, 2-0 Big Ten), who trailed by four at halftime in their final tune-up before playing at No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday.
Katie Benzan and and Angel Reese each had 15 points for Maryland, which scored 34 points off 23 Purdue turnovers in its third consecutive victory. Mimi Collins and Chloe Bibby each added 12 points.
Brooke Moore scored a season-high 22 points and hit six 3-pointers to lead the Boilermakers (6-4, 0-2), who suffered consecutive losses for the first time this season.
No. 15 Iowa State 77, No. 12 Iowa 70: The Joens sisters, Ashley and Aubrey, each had a double-double for the second game in a row and No. 15 Iowa State edged No. 12 Iowa 77-70 to end a five-game losing streak in the series.
The game, a first when both were ranked in the top 15, wasn’t decided until Ashley Joens made three of four free throws in the final 15 seconds.
It was billed as a battle between senior Ashley Joens, who moved up to third on the Cyclones career list with 1,888 points, and Iowa sophomore Caitlin Clark, who led the nation in scoring last season at 26.6 points.
Ashley Joens, a native of Iowa City, the home of Iowa, had 26 points, 11 rebounds, a career-high tying six assists and a steal. Clark, from West DeMoines, had 26 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block.
Aubrey Joens scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Lexie Donarski scored 16 points for the Cyclones (9-1).
Monika Czinano scored 13 points and McKenna Warnock 11 for the Hawkeyes (5-2), who lead the series 29-23. Kate Martin grabbed 10 rebounds.
Iowa State scored nine straight in the second quarter and then took a 34-22 lead on an Aubrey Joens 3 pointer with four minutes to go. The Hawkeyes got back in it with seven straight points and the game was tight the rest of the way.
Czinano, who had 11 of her points in the third quarter, helped Iowa regain a lead but Iowa State had a 7-0 run and led 57-54 entering the fourth. The Hawkeyes got within two early but both teams shot poorly down the stretch as they did most of the game.
Iowa was 9 of 27 from 3-point range and shot 41% overall. Clark was 10 of 26, 4 of 12 behind the arc. Czinano, who led the nation in shooting last season, was 5 of 13.
The Hawkeyes were 5 of 6 from the foul line, where ISU was 16 of 22.
Iowa State shot 39%, going 9 of 28 behind the arc. Ashley Joens attempted a career-high 28 shots, making nine.