ST. THOMAS — Bryan Poore accomplished two goals during this weekend’s YES U.S. Virgin Islands HBCU Classic — one with his West Virginia State men’s basketball team, the other more personal.
The first came when the Yellow Jackets topped Tusculum in Monday’s championship game, winning 73-59 at Antilles School’s Mark C. Marin Center.
That led to the second — it was Poore’s 400th career victory as a college head coach.
“It was a great experience for our guys,” said Poore, who is now 400-307 over 25 seasons, all but one spent as West Virginia State’s head coach. “Especially when we struggled in the first game [a 74-70 victory over Clinton College in Saturday’s opener] and found a way to win that, then really put it together and propeled ourselves to play really well the next two games.”
Samier Kinsler came off the bench to score a game-high 18 points for the Yellow Jackets (12-1 overall, 6-1 Mountain East Conference), who had three players finish in double figures.
Anthony Pittman — named the tournament’s most valuable player — added 13 points, five rebounds and five assists; and Ibn Loyal had 12 points and five rebounds for West Virginia State, currently ranked 16th in the NCAA Division II coaches poll.
Inady Legiste led the Pioneers (6-5, 2-2 South Atlantic Conference) with 14 points. James West IV and Connor Jordan added 10 points each.
Turning point
Tusculum, which snapped a three-game losing streak with Sunday’s semifinal win over Virginia State, looked to be very much West Virginia State’s equal in the early stages of the first half.
The two teams swapped the lead four times (with one tie) over the first seven minutes, with the Pioneers last holding the lead at 10-9 on Jalen Crowder’s 3-pointer with 13 minutes, 51 seconds left.
However, Taevon Horton followed with a hook shot 21 seconds later to put the Yellow Jackets back in front. That kicked off an 18-1 run for West Virginia State, which held Tusculum to 0 for 12 shooting over the next nine minutes.
“With a team like that, when they score it that well, you can’t have 5-to-7 minute scoring droughts,” Tusculum coach J.T. Burton said.
“Their longest scoring drought is probably going to be 2-3 minutes. When you play a team like that, that can score that well, the scoring droughts can kill you.”
The Yellow Jackets went on to lead 40-23 at the halftime break, then stretched their margin to as many as 24 points early in the second half when Noah Jordan’s jumper with 18:23 left put them ahead 47-23.
However, just as quickly as West Virginia State built its big lead, the Pioneers managed to cut it down significantly. Tusculum pulled within nine points — 64-55 — on Jordan’s jumper with 6:56 left.
That was as close as the Pioneers would get, though, with the Yellow Jackets closing out the half with a 9-4 run to put their lead back to double figures.
Key players
Samier Kinsler, West Virginia State: The 6-foot-2 sophomore guard gave the Yellow Jackets a big boost off the bench. He made four of his five 3-pointers in the first half to help WVSU build its double-digit halftime lead. He finished 6 of 9 from the field (5 of 8 on 3s) and 1 for 1 on free throws.
Inady Legiste, Tusculum: The 6-7 junior forward has been an inside force this season for the Pioneers, but he had problems scoring against West Virginia State. He went 6 of 14 from the field — his second-worst game of the season — and his six rebounds was his third worst.
Other games
Clinton College 98, Kentucky State 91: The Golden Bears made being a last-minute substitute pay off in Monday’s consolation game, beating the Thorobreds to post back-to-back wins for the first time this season.
Jeremiah Anderson scored a game-high 21 points to lead six players in double figures for Clinton, which led 51-38 at the halftime break.
Shannon Cameron and Tyler Hammond scored 17 points each, Jaden Clarke and Andarius Boulware added 12 points each, and Isaiah Stone had 11 points for the Golden Bears, who played Monday’s game in place of Virginia State, which withdrew after its semifinal loss to Tusculum on Sunday.
Five players scored in double figures for Kentucky State (6-3 overall, 5-1 Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference), led by Montrell Jacobs with 18 points.
Tyson Brooks added 16 points, Elijiah Lockhart had 12 points, Ifeoluwa Shoyoye scored 11 points and Jay Murrell 10 points for the Thorobreds.