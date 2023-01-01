ST. THOMAS – Two newcomers to the YES U.S. Virgin Islands HBCU Classic will contend for the tournament’s championship after winning their semifinal games Sunday.

West Virginia State and Tusculum — both NCAA Division II programs — advanced to today’s final at Antilles School’s Mark C. Marin Center in their first-ever appearance in the USVI HBCU Classic.

