St. Thomas’ Elsie Yoshioha took the top prize Sunday afternoon after winning the 41st Women’s Jogger Jam road race on St. Thomas.
Yoshioha finished the two-mile “women only” race in 12 minutes, 11 seconds, nearly 1½ minutes ahead of Jenna Cheramine, who was second in 13:40. Amoi Foerstel was third in 15:15.
Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy was the Team Challenge School winner, while Charlotte Amalie High School’s JROTC program was the Team Challenge Organization winner.
The top finishers in the age-group divisions were Brielle Alfred (6-under), Alyson Monsanto (7-12), J’Niah Jackson (13-18), Cheramine (19-29), Allison Holevolet (30-39), Foerstel (40-49), Janet Hogan (50-59), Renee Migdel (60-69), and Joyce Gliniewicz (70-over).
A total of 203 runners and walkers took part in this year’s Women’s Jogger Jam, which began on Gertrude Garden Drive and looped twice around Schneider Hospital before finishing in the parking lot of Lockhart Gardens Shopping Center.