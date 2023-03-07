St. Thomas’ Elsie Yoshioha took the top prize Sunday afternoon after winning the 41st Women’s Jogger Jam road race on St. Thomas.

Yoshioha finished the two-mile “women only” race in 12 minutes, 11 seconds, nearly 1½ minutes ahead of Jenna Cheramine, who was second in 13:40. Amoi Foerstel was third in 15:15.