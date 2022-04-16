The Zero Tolerance Basketball Organization Inc.’s Back to Basketball Easter Tournament 2022 will resume today on St. Thomas.
All games will be played at Ivanna Eudora Kean High School’s Digna Wheatley Gymnasium on the East End of St. Thomas.
The tournament features round-robin play among three age-group divisions over the three-day tournament, which concludes Sunday.
In today’s games, the 9-12 division opens play with games against Positive Guidance vs. Jah Youths, and Mo’ Youths and Positive Guidance.
In the 13-15 division, Jah Youths faces Skillful Ballers, V.I. Elites takes on R.A.W., and Jah Youths plays V.I. Elites.
In the 16-18 division, the All-Stars face the Hustlers and Jah Youths takes on Skillful Ballers.
In addition to the tournament, a skills clinic for players ages 6-9 will be held each day from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
