A brother and sister combo from St. Thomas were the top finishers from a group of eight junior sailors from the U.S. Virgin Islands that competed in the 2022 Optimist North American Championships, which concluded Nov. 20 in Nassau, Bahamas.

Howard Zimmerman was the highest-finishing USVI sailor, coming in 49th overall out of more than 150 entries, while sister Audrey Zimmerman was 56th overall.