A brother and sister combo from St. Thomas were the top finishers from a group of eight junior sailors from the U.S. Virgin Islands that competed in the 2022 Optimist North American Championships, which concluded Nov. 20 in Nassau, Bahamas.
Howard Zimmerman was the highest-finishing USVI sailor, coming in 49th overall out of more than 150 entries, while sister Audrey Zimmerman was 56th overall.
Howard Zimmerman posted a pair of top-10 finishes in 10 starts in the Gold fleet — a seventh place in the third race, followed by an eighth place in his next start — and finished with 232 points.
Audrey Zimmerman finished fourth in the Silver fleet with 141 points, winning one race (in her sixth start) and posting one other top-five finish (fourth in race No. 7).
A pair of Puerto Rico sailors took top honors at the Opti North Americans, with Isabella Calzadilla-Allora edging Diego Marrere-Cuevas by five points (61-66).
Other competitors in the Opti North American Championships from the USVI were:
• Emma Walters from St. Thomas finished 84th overall and 31st in the Silver fleet with 244 points. Her best finish was 19th in the ninth race.
• Coby Fagan of St. Thomas was 89th overall and 36th in the Silver fleet with 306 points. His best showing was a pair of ninth-place finishes in the seventh and eighth starts.
• Mariana Brunt of St. Thomas finished 100th overall and 47th in the Silver fleet with 289 points. Her best finish was a 20th place in the final race.
• Croix Benton-Huggins of St. Croix finished 146th overall and 41st in the Bronze fleet with 344 points. His best finish was 21st in the sixth race.
• Devon Davis-McCarthy of St. Croix finished 150th overall and 45th in the Bronze fleet with 356 points. His best finish was 26th in the eighth race.
• Mila Melbourne of St. Thomas was 155th overall and 50th in the Bronze fleet with 392 points. Her best finish was 33rd in the ninth race.