Positive Guidance, R.A.W. and Skillful Ballers came away with division titles over the weekend from the Zero Tolerance Basketball Organization’s Back to Basketball Easter tournament.
The three-day tournament concluded Sunday, with all games played at Ivanna Eudora Kean High School’s Digna Wheatley Gymnasium on St. Thomas.
9-12 Division: Positive Guidance went undefeated to win the division title over Jah Youths, the runner-up, and Mo’ Youths.
Positive Guidance also swept the player awards, with Makia Jones earning Most Valuable Player honors and La’Kaiasha Graham the Most Outstanding Player award.
In Saturday’s games:
• Positive Guidance downed Jah Youths 29-14 behind eight points from Graham and seven points by Jones. Kareem Turnquest Jr. led Jah Youths with six points.
• Positive Guidance then crushed Mo’ Youths 54-8, led by Elijah Rosario with eight points and Jones and Zidan Burke with six points each. Sege Griffith led Mo’ Youths with four points.
In Sunday’s game, Jah Youths defeated Mo’ Youths 32-18 behind eight points from Re’Khye Hodge and six points from Amani Turnbull. Griffith led Mo’ Youths with a game-high 10 points.
13-14 Division: R.A.W. also had an undefeated run to win the division title over V.I. Elite, the runner-up, Skillful Ballers and Jah Youths.
R.A.W.’s Trevor Prince was named the division’s Most Valuable Player, while Joshua Rogers from V.I. Elite was named the Most Outstanding Player.
In Saturday’s games:
• Jah Youths defeated Skillful Ballers 39-27 behind 16 points from Tajahre Jarvis and eight points from Jaden Dowe, while Kei’Juan Barzey led Skillful Ballers with nine points.
• R.A.W. beat V.I. Elite 45-36 with K’Nard Callendar scoring 17 points and Prince adding 12 points, while Rogers had 16 points and Jalen Greenidge added 11 points for V.I. Elite.
• V.I. Elite then downed Jah Youths 39-27, with Greenidge scoring 11 points and Rogers nine points, while Zavier Powell led Jah Youths with 10 points.
In Sunday’s game, R.A.W. defeated Skillful Ballers 56-33 behind 14 points from Ki’Mani Thomas and 10 points from Prince, while Triston Arthur led Skillful Ballers with 12 points.
16-18 Division: Skillful Ballers went undefeated to claim the division title over runner-up Jah Youths, Hustlers and the All-Stars.
Skillful Ballers’ Kyron Walwyn was named the division’s Most Valuable Player, while N’Kel Stevens of Hustlers was named the Most Outstanding Player.
In Saturday’s games:
• Hustlers edged the All-Stars 60-58 behind 21 points from Stevens and 11 points from Leroy Blyden Jr., while Denny Gonzales had 20 points, David Rogers Jr. added 14 points and Devonte Callwood had 13 points for the All-Stars.
• Skillful Ballers then held off Jah Youths 61-56 behind 25 points from Walwyn, 13 points from Lenique Austrie and 10 by Lekoy Lennard. Elijah Peltier had 18 points and Caijonte Andrews 12 points for Jah Youths.
In Sunday’s games:
• Jah Youths downed All-Stars 61-56 behind 17 points from Peltier, 12 from Andrews and 11 by Isaiah Gannette, while Rogers had 21 points, Gonzales added 14 points and Andre Lennard 12 points for All-Stars.
• Skillful Ballers then wrapped up the tournament by edging Hustlers 79-78 behind 32 points from Austrie and 19 points by Lennard, while the Hustlers were led by Stevens’ 24 points, Blyden’s 21 points and 10 by K’Moi Isaac.
— Daily News Staff