The St. Croix Foundation announced last week the launch of its pilot solar-supported community center project and workforce development initiative that will solarize selected community centers on St. Croix.
The project will serve as a replicable model through which local youth will be trained in an effort to build a skilled local workforce of solar installers. Funded in partnership with the V.I. Labor Department, Center for Disaster Philanthropy, Global Giving and other national philanthropic entities, the community centers that will be solarized include The Caribbean Center for the Boys and Girls, Flambouyant Gardens, Mon Bijou Community Center and USVI Soccer Association.
During this first phase of the project, 10 students ages 18-24, are currently enrolled in the five-month National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) course and will be receiving intense classroom instruction in NCCER core curriculum, electrical levels 1 through 4 and solar photovoltaic installation. Students will receive a stipend during the program in addition to uniforms and toolkits, which they will be allowed to keep upon completion of the program. Once the participants have successfully passed each level of coursework, they will receive on-the-job training installing solar systems at the four community centers.
The chosen solar-powered community centers will serve as a neighborhood hub to support residents with critical needs in the aftermath of future natural or man-made disasters, enabling them to store medications that require refrigeration, charge electronic devices and use internet connection to communicate with family. Community centers can also serve as localized distribution sites where aid and relief items can be stored and disseminated in the future. In addition, a reduction in utility costs will result in savings that can be reinvested in direct services that benefit the communities they serve.
According to St. Croix Foundation President, Deanna James, “as our community continues to recover from the 2017 hurricanes, this solar-supported workforce development program is a perfect representation of how the foundation is advancing its recovery agenda and its commitment to holistic community development. The ripple impacts of this initiative are far-reaching, touching on every priority that the foundation has established since the hurricanes, from energy independence, and nonprofit capacity building, to workforce development and community self-sufficiency. The project is also a demonstration of the power of Civic Leadership in driving strategic public-private partnerships.”
For more information visit www.stxfoundation.org or call 340.773.9898.
