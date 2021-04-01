A St. Croix man known to be mentally ill was charged with Assault and Battery and Domestic Violence on Friday after biting an officer in the leg, according to a police report.
Two officers were dispatched to an Estate Whim preschool late Friday evening where a man dressed in black was said to be causing a disturbance.
Benjamin Sylvestre, “a certifiably mentally ill person” according to the report, emerged from the bush and asked them to check inside his mother’s home for an unknown man. Sylvestre pulled a machete from the bushes, but dropped it on the officers’ orders and began pacing.
“I gone deal with this man, he in my house,” he was reported to say as the officers tried to calm him.
A woman and her child, a boy, ran from the house, according to the police report. She had come to check on Sylvestre and found him pacing, saying, “There is a man in my bedroom,” police reported. But when she checked, no one was there.
Sylvestre allegedly tore her shirt and ripped off the boy’s shirt to prevent them from leaving. Her son told officers the couple were arguing and Sylvestre grew angry and attacked his mother.
As he stood between them, Sylvestre allegedly pushed him away and struck his mother, the boy reported.
Officers observed scratches and bruises on the mother’s chest and neck. The boy was shirtless, they noted, with scratches on his upper back and right arm, his finger bleeding and hair tousled as though from a struggle, according to the report.
With the officers watching, Sylvestre grabbed the woman’s arm and pulled her. The officers responded by pushing him in the chest and ordering him to release her, which he did.
Placing mother and son in the police cruiser for safety, the officers followed after Sylvestre, who had gone in the house and was now pacing back and forth in the living room, growling “like an animal,” according to the report.
Suddenly, the officers reported, he jumped in the air and shouted. “Look the man there, look.”
The officers checked the bedroom, but saw no one.
Sylvestre was told to put on a shirt so he could be transported to Luis Hospital for medical assistance, but he instead stripped and took a bath, the officers said.
Finally agreeing to come out, now with a lieutenant present, he repeated, “There is a man in my room,” and charged the newly-arrived officer.
As they placed him in handcuffs, Sylvestre bit the lieutenant on his left leg.
Sylvestre was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault and Battery.
Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections.