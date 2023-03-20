The Passport Acceptance Facility on St. Croix has been relocated from Government House, Christiansted, to Government House, Frederiksted, according to an agency news release.
The new location is at 315 Prince Street, Frederiksted.
The office continues to serve members of the public by appointment only. Call 340-773-6449, extension 3419 to schedule an appointment.
Customers are asked to continue to practice social distancing in observance of COVID-19 protocols at the Office of the Lieutenant Governor. Further, while it is no longer mandatory that masks are worn in public places, customers are encouraged to wear a mask when they are in proximity to other persons.
For additional information or assistance regarding passport services, contact the Office of the Lieutenant Governor at (340) 773-6449 for the St. Croix District.