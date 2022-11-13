Oscar Simmons is making room in his life for another Oscar — the Academy Award kind that is.
The 54-year-old St. Croix pharmacist has hit the big league, landing a top-cast role in “Savage Salvation” alongside screen legends Robert De Niro and John Malkovich.
De Niro is best known for his Oscar-winning roles in the “Godfather, Part II” and “Raging Bull,” while Malkovich, a three-time Golden Globe award winner, co-starred with Nicolas Cage in the 1997 prison break thriller “Con Air.”
Many may recognize Simmons, whose true star turn came with a guest-starring role, as the funeral director in Tyler Perry’s “The Haves and Have Nots” when “little Quincy died.” It was his biggest role until “Savage Salvation.”
In the movie, debuting on theater screens Dec. 2, Simmons is “Preacher Paul,” whose church is considered a “safe place” for opioid addicts. It’s a role he otherwise wouldn’t have, had he not taken his parents’ advice.
The Tampa, Fla., native’s mother was an elementary school teacher and his father was director of the Urban League in St. Petersburg, Fla.
“The deal with my family was that I could not pursue acting as a profession until I actually graduated with something they knew I could get a job in,” Simmons told The Daily News. “They wanted to make sure I would be OK.”
Simmons graduated from Florida A&M University in 1990, earning a bachelor of science degree in pharmacy. He moved to St. Croix in May, after initially considering Brazil and St. Thomas.
“I love the tropics, but I couldn’t move to Brazil because I didn’t speak the language. I asked myself ‘where could I find the tropics that I love, that would recognize my pharmacy license, and I could make American money,” and the rest is St. Croix history, he said.
Simmons originally wanted to relocate to St. Thomas after applying for a position at Schneider Hospital, but as the position was filled he accepted one as pharmacy manager at The Medicine Shoppe in Sunny Isle.
His boss, who he said is also an actress, understands his passion for acting and works with his schedule whenever he has an audition — a stipulation he’s made over the years whenever he takes pharmacy jobs.
Simmons’ parents owned a pharmacy, and it’s what led him to the field. Once Simmons graduated college, however, he still had the “bug for acting,” so he began taking part in local plays in the Tampa, Fla., area. Although these were unpaid roles, he did not let that stop him from pursuing his dream.
Simmons eventually moved to Atlanta, Ga., where he spent 12 years, then to New York, where he spent 18 years, pursuing acting while working as a pharmacist to take care of the bills.
“I did an acting internship at the Alliance Theater,” working under Tony award-winning director and producer Kenny Leon, he said. As an acting intern, he understudied every play on the main stage.
“Some of the greats would come through there, like Phylicia Rashad, so we got a chance to study under them,” he said of the woman best known as the no-nonsense mom and attorney, Clair Huxtable, of the long-running TV series “The Cosby Show.”
Simmons would go on to star in various TV series including “Shades of Blue,” “Madam Secretary,” “Person of Interest,” and of course, “The Haves and Have Nots.” The latter was a three-time guest-starring role as a funeral director.
He said he didn’t realize how hugely popular the series was until he started telling his friends and family about landing the part.
In February or March 2021, he got an even bigger break.
“To date, yes, this is probably my biggest role — to be able to work next to a legend like De Niro and John Malkovich,” he said.
And, he winged it. Sort of.
“Here’s a secret I never told anybody; I didn’t memorize the lines for this movie. I was so tired from my pharmacy job that I told the guy to put the script up on the teleprompter and I just did my thing,” Simmons said.
Two days later, he received a phone call from his manager that he had been selected to star in the film featuring De Niro and Malkovich.
Simmons left New York shortly thereafter for Puerto Rico, where portions of the movie were filmed.
The movie setting is billed as a small town in Georgia, but “you can’t tell the difference,” he said with a laugh about Puerto Rico.
He recalled arriving on that island in 2021 for a “table read” and seeing De Niro in person for the first time.
“I really had to pinch myself and say ‘Wow, I’m here. It’s me, I got this role,’” he said.
Simmons began pursuing an acting career from age 23 — and frequently heard from naysayers.
“I’ve had a lot of people say to me ‘You’re in your 40s?! You better hurry up! You’re getting old,’” he said.
In 2021, well past 40, De Niro has given him a “stamp of approval” for his role as “Preacher Paul.”
Asked about advice for aspiring actors, Simmons said simply: “Do the work. Study the craft. Stay passionate.”
He added, “We all have that dream of being famous sometimes, but when you really love the craft, being famous doesn’t even matter anymore. Just enjoy the process. Never give up.”