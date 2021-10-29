Central High School Principal Yves Abraham announced Thursday that the school has been accredited for seven years by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools.
The accreditation is effective Oct. 15 to Jan. 1, 2029.
The association notified Abraham, via letter, last week. According to the letter, dated Oct. 20, the association’s interim President Henry G. Cram, said “it is my pleasure to inform you that at its October 15th meeting the Commission on Secondary Schools of the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools voted to award the following to Saint Croix Central High School, grades 9-12: The term of accreditation is for seven years, effective October 15, 2021, and expiring on January 1, 2029.” He added, an accredited institution “is an educational organization that meets all MSA Standards for accreditation, adheres to applicable MSA policies, and meets the requirements of the self-study protocol used. The institution agrees to adhere to all requirements for maintenance of accreditation.”
CHS, at the beginning of the third year in accreditation term, will be required to submit a mid-term report providing “evidence that you are implementing your Plan for Growth and Improvement and of progress being made toward achieving your objectives,” the letter said.
“The Report will be reviewed by the Middle States staff, which will determine whether an on-site visit must be conducted to examine any areas of concern,” Cram wrote. In the sixth year of the accreditation term, CHS will be notified to begin a new self-study to prepare for the next accreditation visit, he said.
According to Cram’s letter, CHS’ mid-term report will be due Dec. 1, 2024, and the next accreditation visit is scheduled in early 2028, or a year prior to the expiration date of the current accreditation date.