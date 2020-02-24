Spirit Airlines will be increasing its presence on St. Croix this spring with the addition of daily nonstop flights between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Rohlsen Airport, beginning April 22, up from four flights a week.
Spirit recently announced an upgrade in the frequency of flights on 15 routes in and out of Fort Lauderdale and Orlando in order to offer travelers more flexible and convenient schedules. The airline also recently won Low Cost Airline of the Year at the Centre for Aviation’s World Aviation Summit and unveiled a complete cabin redesign featuring ergonomically designed seats, an improved aesthetic and a modern look and feel.
“Spirit Airlines is excited to be nearly doubling our service to St. Croix just in time for summer,” said John Kirby, vice president of Network Planning for Spirit. “With our now daily service, we’re giving St. Croix ‘more go’ and opening it up to more travelers thanks to the unbeatable value proposition our guests love.”
U.S. Virgin Islands Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte said the announcement fits well with the destination’s marketing plans, which include the roll-out of the new brand campaign, “St. Croix: a vibe like no other.”
“We look forward to welcoming many more Spirit passengers to ‘The Big Island,’ whether returning on vacation, coming back home to visit friends and family or experience our vibe for the first time,” he stated.
The Tourism Department’s new campaign will focus on digital and social media, including Spotify and Pandora, as well as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Print and broadcast will launch in late February and early March, respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.