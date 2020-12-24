Fifty years of life and art in the Virgin Islands are reflected in Janet Cook-Rutnik’s new book, “In the Garden,” now available at Bajo El Sol Gallery & Art Bar in Mongoose Junction.
The project was a big effort, inspired in part by Bajo El Sol Curator and Director Priscilla Hintz Rivera Knight and a Virgin Islands Council on the Arts grant.
“Priscilla was saying I needed to do a retrospective, which is really a big undertaking,” said Cook-Rutnik. “I applied for a VICA grant to do the book and I got it, which pushed me forward.”
Many of the artist’s earlier works were preserved as slides. Though not in ideal condition, Cook-Rutnik said she was grateful to have them.
“They don’t hold up that well but I was lucky I hadn’t lost more in the hurricane,” she said.
The 126-page book features 112 images, mainly paintings including pastels, acrylic on canvas, and a few prints. The back cover features a linocut that lent its name to the book, In the Garden. Analyses and articles by art critics including the San Juan Star’s Manuel Álvarez and David Knight Jr. for ARC Magazine are featured throughout the book’s pages.
“Janet Cook-Rutnik has been creating art and collaborating with artists and arts organizations throughout the Caribbean for over 50 years,” said Hintz Rivera Knight.
“We are honored to be able to feature her work and her newly released retrospective book, ‘In the Garden,’ at Bajo El Sol Gallery. Her book celebrates her career as a distinguished and prolific artist with a body of work that spans from figurative painting to video and conceptual works.”
“In the Garden” is separated into four sections — In the Garden of Earthly Delights, In the Garden of Heaven and Hell, In the Garden of Flora and Fauna, and Past and Present — with the artist’s works represented chronologically from start to finish. Cook-Rutnik said the book will appeal to residents and visitors alike.
“It’s my life and it’s also the Virgin Islands in a lot of ways,” said Cook-Rutnik.
“It’s a transformation of the islands over a period of time. You can see that in the images, starting with very pastoral scenes that are no longer as common as they were. It’s a nice reflection of the way the landscape has evolved.”