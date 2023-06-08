ST. THOMAS — The sounds of steel pan music will reverberate from Cruz Bay on Saturday as bands compete in a musical battle at the panorama to kick off a monthlong 2023 St. John Celebration.
Normally crammed into one week, this year the Division of Festivals decided to lengthen the event with a schedule spread out over four weeks like St. Thomas Carnival and St. Croix Festival.
“It’s really more about quality entertainment added to quality traditional activities,” Ian Turnbull, Festivals director said. “It’s an opportunity to celebrate the history of the Virgin Islands and the history of the states,” as the events culminate on the territory’s 175th anniversary of Emancipation, along with the national July 4th holiday.
This will be the first year the Celebration Queen Pageant will be hosted by the Division of Festivals; there will be a longer J’ouvert route; and a torchlight parade on July 3rd will serve to commemorate freedom won by enslaved Africans under the Danish flag.
The 69th year of the celebration activities, under the umbrella theme “A Colorful and Cultural Jamboree,” will also offer up the usual fare, from food fair, to nightly entertainment, and the parade led by 2023 Parade Marshal George Lewis.
“This a longstanding tradition which spotlights our people, our home, and our history, which this year is enhanced by the historical emancipation anniversary,” Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte said.
CAN BOX
St. John Celebration Schedule
Saturday
- Pan-O-Rama — 4 p.m. at Frank A. Powell Sr. Park
Saturday June 17
- Royalty Pageant — 6 p.m. at Barge Ramp ravel Lot
Sunday, June 18
- Children’s Village (Coney Island) opening — 1 p.m. Location TBD
Sunday, June 25
- Food Fair (Honoree Lucinda Jurgen) and Coronation — 1 p.m.at Frank A. Powell Sr. Park
- Boat Races — 3 p.m. at Cruz Bay harbor
Thursday, June 29
- Celebration Village “Drinkers Paradise’ Ville,” opening — 6:30 p.m. Cruz Bay parking lot
Saturday, July 1
- J’ouvert --Sunrise, beginning at St. John National Park
Monday, July 3
- Emancipation Day Celebration — 10 a.m. Frank A. Powell Sr. Park
- Slavery Emancipation Program 175th Anniversary of Emancipation — 1 p.m.
- Celebration Torch Light Parade — 7 p.m. at Celebration Village entrance
Tuesday, July 4
- Celebration Parade; 11 a.m. starting at National Park ballfileentrance
- Fireworks display — 9 p.m. Cruz Bay harbor
- Schedule of Celebration Village entertainment to be released later.