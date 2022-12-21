The St. John Coastal Zone Management Committee approved two permits Tuesday in a virtual decision meeting.
During construction of a two-story, four-bedroom apartment building at 1K Estate Contant, Alton and Lynthia Phillip decided to apply for a third floor to include two more units, triggering the requirement of a major CZM permit. Alton Phillip said during a Dec. 1 public hearing that he owns an eight-unit building on St. Thomas, which he operates as long-term rentals, and he pledged his St. John project will be long-term rentals as well.
“I’ve never done short-term,” said Phillip. “I’m not into short-term rentals.”
Members of the St. John CZM Committee lauded Phillip’s promise of long-term rentals on an island where housing is becoming increasingly difficult to find.
“We have a great need for long-term here since everybody’s converted to Airbnb, and it’s caused some problems,” said committee member Rafe Boulon.
A 46,600 gallon concrete cistern has already been poured and plans include a self-contained septic system.
CZM Committee members asked about access to the property, which is granted via two private estate roads, one of which connects to Jacob’s Ladder. St. John CZM Committee Chairman Andrew Penn noted that access via Jacob’s Ladder would be unfavorable, and that the lower access road is “treacherous.”
“There are avenues you can look into to get assistance from the government to fix the road,” said Penn. “Have it turned over to a public road. You’re making housing to help the community, so somebody else has to step up. I would suggest you find a way to get that done. Thank you for choosing St. John to make improvements here in a very, very dearly needed capacity.”
During Tuesday’s meeting in which Phillip’s project was approved, CZM Committee member Kurt Marsh Jr. urged Phillip to consider increasing the building’s parking capacity. Virgin Islands Code requires six spaces—one space per unit—and Phillip said his plan can currently accommodate up to 12 vehicles.
The second project approved during Tuesday’s decision meeting was the construction of a chapel, single-family dwelling, community center, and a Catholic Charities center on a 2.83-acre site at 6R-2C Estate Carolina in Coral Bay. The community center will be available to host events like meetings, after-school programming for children, and exercise classes. There will be a full kitchen to serve the community, eight rooms for displaced individuals who need temporary shelter, and two to three nuns living onsite year-round. Potable water will be supplied by cistern and wastewater will be handled by a septic system. The entire development includes about 46 parking spaces. Construction will occur in phases, with the chapel expected to be completed in about a year and a half, and the rest of the buildings to be completed within a four- to five-year time period.
Project architect Erin Lieb of Barefoot Design Group noted that the community center will be hurricane resistant, but due to its access road’s location in a flood zone, it can’t earn FEMA certification as an official hurricane shelter. The church has agreed to provide services in case of an emergency, however, and there will be a generator to supply power in the event of grid failure.
Artifacts including small pottery shards and shells that were likely used as cooking tools were found during an archaeological survey, Lieb shared. The portion of the site where these artifacts were located can only be used for parking and access.
“We have Catholic Charities here at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Cruz Bay, and it’s pretty much outgrown itself,” said Deacon Michael Jackson. “Right now we are running a transitional house for eight in Cruz Bay, and Coral Bay will be pretty much the same.”
Security will “most likely” be on the property to monitor activity, Jackson added.
Coral Bay Community Council President Sharon Coldren suggested that Catholic Charities consider expanding parking options.
“Forty-six spaces is not enough for 260 people, as you indicate the community center can accommodate,” she said.
CBCC’s Rachel McKinley shared that the nonprofit organization can assist Catholic Charities with grant funds and expertise to maintain the site’s wastewater flow and commercial septic system.
During Tuesday’s decision meeting, Marsh urged Catholic Charities to ensure the site’s planned parking area can accommodate the crowds the community center and chapel could attract.
“The submitted parking plan was per V.I. Code, but I want to caution the applicants and designers again,” he said. “We do know we have parking woes across the territory. You’re planning to have what appears to be a very active site. Just be very cautious and aware of the activity you intend to have onsite and how you plan to facilitate that in the near- and long-term.”
The Catholic Charities project was unanimously approved by the CZM Committee.