Police on St. John arrested a 27-year-old man on a warrant in connection with a shooting last year.
According to news release from Police Department spokesperson Kishma Chichester, Jordan Clendinen was arrested Wednesday near the St. John ferry dock.
The case began on Nov. 29, 2022, when a man reported to the St. John police station that a female coworker sought refuge at his home after a domestic incident with an acquaintance, who later fired shots at him
The man told police that while the coworker was at his home, the man later identified as Clendinen, arrived in search of her.
“He reported that after the man left his residence, the man fired shots at him,” Chichester said.
She added that during the course of the investigation, the man was identified as Clendinen and that an arrest warrant was later obtained.
After he was arrested near the ferry dock, Clendinen was charged with first-degree assault, third-degree assault, trespassing, unlawful entry, and disturbance of the peace.
Unable to post bail set at $100,000, he was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections pending a court hearing.
Chichester said the investigation is ongoing by the Criminal Investigation Bureau. Police urged anyone with information regarding the case to call 911, Criminal Investigation Bureau Detective J. Carty at (340) 693-8880 ext. 5207 or Detective S. Rhymer at (340) 774-2211 ext. 5572. Residents can also call the anonymous tip line, Crime Stoppers USVI, at 1(800) 222-8477.