St. John Rescue will conduct an emergency medical responder course beginning in an online format March 1. To be eligible to take the class, students must be a high school graduate with no criminal convictions. Students must also complete National Incident Management System training and must have successfully passed a CPR class in order to take the course.
The class is the first of four levels of emergency medical care training, and is a prerequisite to working for V.I. EMS or the V.I. Fire Service. The course consists of eight weeks of online training covering two units a week including quizzes and tests.
Students must maintain a 70 percent grade point average throughout this portion of the course. The online class ends April 25 and in-classroom training begins April 26 at St. John Rescue headquarters on Gifft Hill.
In-person instruction will take place for four hours every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday evening and Saturdays during the day. Attendance is mandatory for every class.
Practical examination testing will take place May 9, making students eligible to take the nationally registered written exam on St. Thomas, which is a necessary requirement to be able to provide medical care in the territory.
“We want to encourage people to come in with eyes wide open and to understand it’s a lot of work,” said St. John Rescue member, paramedic, and fire and EMS instructor Brenda Tenney. “You can do the course while you’re maintaining a job or going to school, but you have to read two chapters a week and then when we’re physically in the classroom there are homework assignments after being in class all day. Our hope is to increase capacity in the territory for emergency medical care so we’ll give whatever extra help might be needed for someone who’s struggling but is sincere and has the abilities.”
To sign up for the emergency medical responder course, email stjohnrescue@gmail.com.