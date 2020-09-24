After nearly six months of shut-downs, quarantine, and isolation, St. John residents now have two new options for fun and entertainment. St. John’s Classic Drive-In Theater in Susannaberg opened last weekend to a resoundingly positive response, and the Eccentric Drive-In at the Coral Bay ball field is set to open Saturday. Both are reminders of a nostalgic time while offering residents a fun experience that allows for social distancing.
St. John’s Classic Drive-In
Located on a grassy knoll in Susannaberg, this drive-in is operated by Yisrael Petersen, who many Virgin Islanders might recognize as the talented moko jumbie who performs at The Ritz-Carlton-St. Thomas and elsewhere for visitors, and at local events and festivals.
“I wanted a drive-in that would look mystical and kind of eerie on a full moon night so when you’re showing horror movies it looks awesome,” said Petersen. “I wanted a spot between Cruz Bay and Coral Bay so people could unite, and this was the uniting spot right here.”
Petersen drew attention to the site by parking several of his own classic cars at the drive-in, and the week before the theater opened, he hosted a Labor Day drive-out with car enthusiasts motorcading from the Susannaberg theater out to Coral Bay and back to Cruz Bay via the North Shore Road. Finally, after many months of preparation, the drive-in hosted its first showings on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night with Into the Blue at 7 p.m. and Mulan at 9 p.m.
“It was awesome,” Petersen said of the opening weekend. “Everyone loved it. We had tailgaters, blanket-goers, picnic settings, and SUV hatchback parties all enjoying the movies. I am happy everyone came out.”
The response was so overwhelmingly positive, Petersen said, that he now plans to show four movies instead of two. For the time being, St. John’s Classic Drive-In Theater will show movies every other weekend. The cost is $10 per adult and $5 per child. Vendors are onsite selling local food, popcorn, and drinks during the movie screenings, and Petersen said he envisions hosting moko jumbie festivals and cultural gatherings at the drive-in site in the future. There are two screens at the drive-in, allowing for double showings, and Petersen is considering implementing a late-night barge service so St. Thomas residents can travel to St. John for the drive-in theater experience. For more information, follow St. John’s Classic Drive-In Theater on Facebook or call or text Petersen at 340-244-8407.
Eccentric Drive-In
Building on the success of the Eccentric Drive-In at St. Thomas’ Fort Christian parking lot, Randall Donovan will bring St. John its own Eccentric Drive-In this weekend at the Coral Bay ball field. The name is a crossover from Donovan’s moko jumbie troupe, the Eccentric Moko Jumbies.
“We had a group chat with parents from the moko jumbies and they were complaining that the kids have nothing to do,” said Donovan. “I had to find a safe way to give the kids something to do and I felt like the drive-in was the perfect thing.”
Donovan’s St. Thomas drive-in was met with a positive response, inspiring him to branch out to the other islands.
“Coral Bay is a great community, it just needs more,” he said. “We feel the drive-in will bring life to the Coral Bay area.”
The Eccentric Drive-In opens Saturday at 5:30 p.m., with Mulan showing at 6:30 p.m. and Fantasy Island showing at 10 p.m. Children 5 and younger are free, those up to age 13 are $5, and ages 13 and up are $10. The Coral Bay drive-in features a 30-foot-by-30-foot screen and food and drinks will be for sale, with the option to have concession items delivered straight to your car. For the time being, the Eccentric Drive-In will be open every other weekend. While the drive-in gives St. John residents a new option for entertainment, Donovan said he expects visitors will enjoy the experience as well.
“Once tourism kicks up, I feel this will be a perfect opportunity to breathe life into St. John overall,” he said. “You’re under stars feeling the breeze. A drive-in is a lot different here than in the states.”
Donovan also said he hopes to host other community events at the Coral Bay ball field, and he will consider showing movies every weekend depending on the response. For more information, follow Eccentric Drive-In on Facebook or call or text Donovan at 340-998-2659.